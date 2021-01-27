Chamberlain uses big second half to down Madison 46-33

Madison High School's Bulldogs could muster only seven second-half points and fell to the Chamberlain Cubs 46-33 in a non-conference battle at the MHS Gym on Tuesday night.
Chamberlain jumped out to a 12-4 lead with just under three minutes left in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs, fueled by the perimeter shooting of Carter Bergheim and Aiden Jensen, went on a 9-1 scoring spurt to deadlock the score at 13-13 with 1:35 in the period. Bergheim hit a pair of three-pointers while Jensen drilled the other three-pointer.
Chamberlain closed the quarter with a 4-0 run and held a 17-13 lead.
A pair of free throws by Logan Allbee and a three-pointer by Bergheim put the Bulldogs on top 18-17 with 6:20 left in the half. Trailing 21-18, the Bulldogs went on 6-0 run fueled by Nate Ricke to knot the score at 24-24 with 1:42 left in the half. Ricke scored four of the six points.
Chamberlain ended the half with a 6-2 run and led 30-26 at halftime.
Chamberlain built its lead to 10, 40-30, after three quarters.
Madison made 11 of 44 field goals, 25%, and 6 of 10 free throws, 60%. The Bulldogs pulled down 32 rebounds and had seven assists.
Bergheim was the only Bulldog to hit double digits. He ended the game with 18 points and two assists.
Ricke had six points, Connor Hively four, Jensen three and Allbee two. Allbee also had two assists.
Aspen Dahl pulled down eight rebounds for the Bulldogs.
Chamberlain made 18 of 43 field goals, 41.9%, and 7 of 12 free throws, 58.3%. The Cubs grabbed 29 rebounds.
Sellyck McManus scored 18 points to pace the Cubs. Drayton Priebe added 11 counters and two of the Cubs' six assists. Cameron Caldwell snared seven rebounds.
Madison (5-5) will face Hamlin at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday at the Madison Middle School Gym during the Dakota XII/NEC clash.
Lower levels split
Madison won the junior varsity game 70-38. Adam Roemen scored 17 points and pulled down six rebounds to pace the winners. Jensen scored 13 points and had six rebounds. Peyton Wolf tossed in 11 points and had four steals.
Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Dillon Bickett with nine points, Mike Peters seven, Mickale Dohrer five, and Joe Gors and Cody Klein each four.
Klein had eight rebounds and Dohrer added five.
Chamberlain won the C game 59-38.
Eli Barger scored 11 points and Charles Callahan added 10 for Madison.
Rounding out the scoring were Kaden Guischer with seven, Andrew Comes and Elijah Sims each with four and Thomas Mechels with two.