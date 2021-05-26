Tigers qualify for girls State B Golf Tournament

The Howard Tigers girls golf team qualified for the State B Golf Tournament, which will be held at Edgebrook Golf Course in Brookings on June 7-8.
Howard placed second in the Region 2B Tournament at Brookings on Tuesday. The Tigers finished the 18-hole event with a 283.
Leading the way for the Tigers was Kenedy Koepsell with a 91; she placed second in the tournament.
Rounding out the scoring for Howard were Trinity Palmquist, 6th, 95; and Piper Thompson, 10th, 97.
Mia Glanzer also participated for the Tigers and finished 13th.
In the boys division, two Howard golfers qualified for the State B Tournament. Advancing are Lane Hodges, who placed third with an 83; and Luke Koepsell, who finished 14th with a 92.
Zach Jacobson rounded out the scoring for the Tigers with a 100.
Mason Jacobson participated in the tournament and finished with a 133.
Howard placed fourth in the tournament with a 275.
The Boys State B Tournament will be held at the Brookings Country Club.