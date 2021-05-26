Tigers qualify for girls State B Golf Tournament

THE HOWARD GIRLS GOLF qualified for the State B Tournament that will be held June 7-8 at Edgebrook Golf Course in Brookings. Representing the Tigers will be (in no order) Kenedy Koepsell, Trinity Palmquist, Piper Thompson and Mia Glanzer.

 Submitted photo

The Howard Tigers girls golf team qualified for the State B Golf Tournament, which will be held at Edgebrook Golf Course in Brookings on June 7-8.

Howard placed second in the Region 2B Tournament at Brookings on Tuesday. The Tigers finished the 18-hole event with a 283.

Leading the way for the Tigers was Kenedy Koepsell with a 91; she placed second in the tournament.

Rounding out the scoring for Howard were Trinity Palmquist, 6th, 95; and Piper Thompson, 10th, 97.

Mia Glanzer also participated for the Tigers and finished 13th.

In the boys division, two Howard golfers qualified for the State B Tournament. Advancing are Lane Hodges, who placed third with an 83; and Luke Koepsell, who finished 14th with a 92.

Zach Jacobson rounded out the scoring for the Tigers with a 100.

Mason Jacobson participated in the tournament and finished with a 133.

Howard placed fourth in the tournament with a 275.

The Boys State B Tournament will be held at the Brookings Country Club.