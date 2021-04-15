Dakota State University made its third consecutive trip as a team to the NAIA men's cross country national championship on Friday at Seminole Valley Park, hosted by Mount Mercy (Iowa) for the second time in three years.
The Trojans won their third consecutive North Star Athletic Association team title in November at the Madison Country Club and represented the conference at the meet.
A total of 317 runners competed in the men's 8K race. DSU's Alex Derr placed 111th in 26:21.28. It was his personal-best national meet time. This was his third straight national meet.
Other runners for DSU were Taylor Myers, 204th, 27:26.73; Evan Slominski, 217th, 27:36.28; Martin Bailey, 242nd, 27:56.08; Tyler Kennedy, 245th, 27:58.51; Matthew Dunn, 266th, 28:21.44; and Joshua Krull, 291st, 29:13.44.
It was the first national meet for Myers, Slominski, Bailey and Krull.
Taylor (Ind.) won the team title with 73 points. Zouhair Talbi of Oklahoma City won the individual title with a time of 23:45.15.
WOMEN
DSU had two runners in the NAIA women's cross country meet. A total of 326 runners competed in the 5K race.
DSU runners Jada Anderson and Jacia Christiansen were the top two finishers from the NSAA.
Anderson hit a career-best time of 19:28.98 and placed 135th. Christiansen placed 152nd in 19:37.01.
Christiansen's time was a national meet personal-best time.
St. Francis (Ill.) won the team title with 111 points. Emma Wilson of Huntington (Ind.) won the individual title with a time of 17:02.86.