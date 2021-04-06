The Dakota State University Trojans won three of four baseball games against the Waldorf Warriors at Forest City, Iowa.
In the last game of the series on Saturday, the Warriors blanked the Trojans 3-0 as Sam Jones tossed a no-hitter.
Waldorf had six hits.
Kahlil Tilbury went the distance for the Trojans and suffered the loss. He allowed three runs on six hits while striking out four and walking four.
In the first game on Saturday, DSU won a 16-11 slugfest in nine innings.
Trailing 3-2 after three innings, the Trojans pushed seven runs across the plate and never looked back.
DSU added three runs in the fifth and two in the sixth for a 14-4 lead. Waldorf scored four runs in the sixth to stay close.
The Trojans added two more runs in the eighth inning before the Warriors finished three runs in the ninth.
Waldorf outhit DSU 16-10.
The Trojans had four extra-base hits. Chris Kropuenske smacked two doubles and drove in one run. Ryan McDaniel and Chris Burke each had a double. Burke also had a single.
Jace Pribyl hit a pair of singles. Mason Macaluso, Esai Hernandez and Walker Hultgren each had a single.
Pribyl had five RBIs and Hultgren added four.
Trey Randel started on the hill for the Trojans and picked up the win. He gave up eight runs (two unearned) on 10 hits, struck out seven and walked four.
Jacob Yaeger pitched one inning of relief while Jared Urbach finished on the hill for the Trojans. Urbach worked three innings and gave up three runs on five hits while striking out three and walking two.
FRIDAY
DSU opened the series with a pair of wins on Friday. In the opening game, DSU belted four home runs and six doubles en route to a 23-13 win.
Hitting round-trippers for DSU were McDaniel, Jackson O'Neal, Macaluso and Kropuenske.
Smacking doubles for the Trojans were McDaniel, Pribyl, Macaluso, Samuel Drummond, Hernandez and Hultgren.
Macaluso had six RBIs, Drummond added five and Kropuenske knocked in four runs.
DSU belted out 20 hits.
Devin DeBoer started on the hill for the Trojans and picked up the win. He worked six innings and gave up six runs (2 unearned) on 10 hits. He struck out three and walked two.
Kevin Krumm worked one inning of relief and gave up four runs on four hits while striking out one and walking one. Grant Svikulis finished on the mound for the Trojans as he worked two innings. He gave up three runs on five hits, struck out two and walked one.
In the nightcap, DSU scored one run in the sixth inning to break a 7-7 tie and went on to win 8-7.
DSU had 11 hits, including one home run and five doubles. Drummond had a home run, two singles and three RBIs.
O'Neal, Pribyl, Kropuenske, Hultgren and Josh Addington each had a double. Pribyl also had a pair of singles and knocked in three RBIs.
Burke went the distance and picked up the win. He gave up seven runs on nine hits while striking out five and walking one.
DSU is 12-11 overall, 5-3 in the NSAA.