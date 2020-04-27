South Dakota Public Broadcasting will continue its comprehensive coverage of high school achievement in the state for the next five years.
The South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA) has extended the statewide network's contract for coverage of events through the 2025 school year. The vote came at the annual meeting of the SDHSAA Board of Directors on Tuesday. SDPB has had the contract for coverage of SDHSAA events since the 2001-02 school year.
"The Association is very happy and pleased with the terms of the agreement with SDPB," said Dr. Daniel Swartos, Executive Director of the SDHSAA. "Coverage of SDHSAA-endorsed events on-air and online allows exciting opportunities for statewide coverage of both athletics and fine arts activities, and South Dakota Public Broadcasting is a trusted partner in making these events available across the state and nation."
SDPB offers comprehensive on-air coverage and/or Internet coverage of a variety of events that showcase the achievements of South Dakota youth. All of the SDHSAA-sanctioned championship athletics and statewide fine arts finals are covered on TV, on SDPB.org or both.
"We are delighted to continue our partnership with the SDHSAA," said Julie Overgaard, Executive Director of SDPB. "We are proud to spotlight the achievements of South Dakota's young people. These students are role models for their peers and for the next generation of high school students."
SDPB Television offers live coverage of championship play for football, volleyball, wrestling, soccer, competitive cheer and dance, girls and boys basketball and track and field. In addition, the network presents the All-State Chorus and Orchestra concert live. A number of championship and All-State events are streamed live and recorded for later air on SDPB-TV. They include gymnastics, All-State Band and All-State Jazz Band performances. All of the events, plus the remainder of the SDHSAA-sanctioned events, are covered with photos, stats, scores, digital content and more on SDPB.org and its associated social media accounts.