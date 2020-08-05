Five former standouts are members of the 2020 class for the South Dakota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame. The new inductees are Gene Lorenz of Aberdeen (formerly of Madison), Scott Bartholomew of Wheaton (Minn.), Curt Cutler of Dell Rapids, Steve Fejfar of Elk Point and Rich Osborn of Redfield.
The class of 2020 will be honored on Aug. 15 during the state tournament at Mitchell.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, plans for the Hall of Fame induction banquet have not been finalized. More details will be released.
The South Dakota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame is located in Lake Norden.
Gene Lorenz, a 1981 Clark High School graduate, played football, basketball and baseball at Northern State University. After leading Clark to the 1982 State B American Legion baseball title and earning Class B Player of the Year honors, he was a three-year starter in baseball at NSU. He batted .481 and tied the school record for home runs in a season (15) as a senior first baseman in 1985. He led the Wolves to the NAIA District 12 championship and a berth in the Area III tournament that season.
Lorenz enjoyed success on the baseball diamond as an amateur player for the Clark Cubs, Clark Graceland Gardens, Aberdeen Wendy's-Coke and Madison Broncos from 1983-93 when back issues forced him to step away from the game.
Noted as a middle-of-the-order hitter, Lorenz often batted over .400. In 1992, he clubbed three home runs and drove in six runs to lead the Madison Broncos to a 6-5 win over Vermillion in the championship game of the State B tournament.
He is one of only 11 players in state history to hit at least three home runs in a state-tournament game.
Lorenz also enjoyed some success on the mound. In 1985, he was the winning pitcher in the semifinals and also pitched in Clark Graceland Gardens' loss to Claremont in the State B championship game, earning All-Tournament honors.
Lorenz's teams qualified for the state tournament every year except one.