Madison's boys' golf team will be loaded with experience when players hit the links this fall. Three of the four letter-winners who are returning for the Bulldogs are seniors who all played on the varsity team last season.
Seniors Braden Eimers, Blake Whitethorn and Ty Jorgenson all return for coach Joey Liesinger. The other letter-winner who is returning is freshman Kaden Guischer.
"Braden, Ty and Blake all played in the State Tournament last year, and all three will be vying for a medal this season at the State Tournament," Liesinger said.
Other golfers vying for a spot on the team are senior Ashton Nills, sophomore Lucas Mork and freshmen Oliver Husher, Jack Olson and Calvin Martin.
Liesinger tabs Sioux Falls Christian as the team to beat this fall in the Dakota XII Conference.
Last season, for the second straight year, the Bulldogs placed third in the State A Tournament. Liesinger believes that Aberdeen Roncalli is the team to beat in the Region 1A Tournament while St. Thomas More is the favorite at the State Tournament. Liesinger tabs the Cavaliers as the favorite as the State Tournament is being held at Hot Springs.
"But who knows?" he said. "I think we will have a chance at winning the trifecta ourselves, but good golfers remain modest."
Only two golfers are gone due to graduation from Madison's 2019 squad: Keaton Nighbert and Dylan DeJong.
Even though Liesinger doesn't have an assistant coach, there are members of the community who will help the Bulldogs, he said.
Madison opened the season on Monday at Hartford with the West Central Invitational. The Bulldogs will host an invitational at the Madison Country Club at 10 a.m.
"Our boys have been living on the verge of breaking through for three years now," Liesinger said. "They know what it takes, and I am very excited to see them working to earn it. I look for big things."