Broncos use late-game rally to nip Lennox Only One Alpacas

The Madison Broncos used a late-game rally to edge the Lennox Only One Alpacas 9-8 in Cornbelt action on Tuesday night at Flynn Field.
Madison scored eight runs in the sixth through eighth innings to erase a 5-1 deficit.
Trailing 5-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth frame, Madison sent seven batters to the plate and scored four runs to knot the score.
Broncos relief pitcher Brandon Burg retired Lennox in order in the seventh frame.
Madison's offense stayed hot in the seventh. With two on and two outs, Josh Giles smacked a single to right-center to drive in Tyler Tappe and Brock Minnaert and put Madison on top 7-5. Giles scored later on an RBI single by Mitch McNary.
Madison tacked on the game-winning run in the eighth frame when Greg Biagi belted a home run on the first pitch of the inning to stretch the lead to 9-5.
Lennox mounted a ninth-inning rally. The Alpacas scored three runs and had the tying run on third base before Jacob Giles struck out a batter and the last batter grounded out.
Lennox took control of the game early by scoring two runs in the first inning. Madison scored once in the first when Josh Giles singled with one out and later scored on a Matt Burpee RBI double.
Lennox tacked on one run in the second frame and two in the fifth.
Madison banged out 10 hits off two Lennox hurlers. Biagi had a home run, one RBI and scored two runs for the Broncos.
Josh Giles had three singles and scored three times for the winners. McNary had two singles, an RBI and scored once.
Burpee had a double and an RBI while Brian Miller had a double. Brandon Burg and Tappe each had a single while Minnaert scored twice.
Lennox had eight hits off three Madison hurlers. Ray Williams had a double, a single and two RBIs. Drew Sweeter had a double, a single and an RBI. Jake Byrd and Ryan Pingrey each had a double.
Marcus Vanden Bosch started on the mound for Madison and worked 4 1/3 innings. He gave up five runs (one unearned) on five hits and walked eight. Burg worked four innings in relief and picked up the win. He gave up three runs on three hits while striking out four and walking three. Jacob Giles picked up the save as he worked to 2/3 of an inning and struck out one.
Kramer Sneed started on the hill for Lennox and tossed six innings. He gave up five runs (one unearned) on five hits, struck out nine and walked three. Chad Riley suffered the loss in relief as he worked two innings. He gave up four runs on five hits and struck out three.
Madison (5-5 overall, 5-4 in Cornbelt) will head to Canova on Thursday for a 7:30 p.m. contest with the Canova Gang.
On Sunday, Madison will venture to Salem for a 2 p.m. game against the Cubs.