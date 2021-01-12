The Howard Tigers placed fourth at the Miller/Highmore-Harrold wrestling tournament on Saturday. The Tigers finished the tournament with 93 points.
Winning the team title was Philip with 195 points. Following the Scotties were Redfield 161.5, Burke/Gregory 121.5, Howard 93, Parker 77, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica/Stickney 74, Clark-Willow Lake 72, Miller-H-H 62.5, Wagner 50, Faulkton 18 and Sully Buttes 16.
Lane Miller went through the 145-pound weight class unbeaten to claim the only championship for the Tigers. Miller started the tournament with a bye and then pinned Zanto Centeno of Parker in 1:43.
Miller earned a 4-1 decision over Drew Gerlach of MVPCS in the semifinal match. In the championship match, Miller earned a decision over Philip's Blair Blasius, 7-2.
Howard had three wrestlers who placed second in the tournament: Tate Miller (106), Kieffer Klinkhammer (138) and John Callies (152).
Ty Beyer placed third in the 160-pound division.
Howard will go to Wessington Springs on Thursday for a triangular with action beginning at 5 p.m.