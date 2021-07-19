The Madison Gold 14U VFW baseball team will be taking an impressive 14-2 overall record to Vermillion for the VFW 14U State A Tournament, which begins on Friday and goes until Sunday.
The only two setbacks for the Madison Gold came at the hands of Dell Rapids 1-0 in the regular season and to West Central 12-2 in the region tournament. Madison bounced back to beat West Central in the championship game of the double-elimination tournament.
Games will begin at noon on Friday when Madison Gold faces Winner in the first game of the tournament. The second game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. with Dakota Valley battling W.I.N (Warner, Ipswich, Northville).
On Friday, Spearfish tangles with West Central at 5 p.m. and Dell Rapids squares off against Vermillion at 7:30 p.m.
There will be four games on Saturday -- at 12, 2:30, 5 and 7:30 p.m.
There will be three games on Sunday starting at noon with the consolation championship. The third&fourth-place game will be at 2:30 p.m. and the championship game is slated to start at 5 p.m.