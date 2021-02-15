Lady Bulldogs place 2nd in State Gymnastics Meet

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero Monday afternoon. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero into Tuesday morning. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the tribal lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation and the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&