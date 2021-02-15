Lady Bulldogs place 2nd in State Gymnastics Meet

The Madison Lady Bulldogs finished less than two points behind the Deuel Cardinals at the State A Gymnastics Meet on Friday at the Watertown Civic Center.
The Cardinals scored 139.500 points to claim the championship while the Lady Bulldogs scored 137.775 points and placed second.
Following the top two teams were Wagner/Bon Homme 132.425, Hot Springs 132.025, Estelline/Hendricks 130.600, Chamberlain 130.200, Milbank 129.325, Vermillion 125.025 and Britton-Hecla 124.950.
Madison had four gymnasts in the top 10 of the all-around competition. Kylie Krusemark placed third with a 34.775. Isabel Gors was fifth with a 34.400, Karlie Nelson was ninth with a 33.925 and Olivia Flemming was 10th with a 33.750.
Winning the all-around title was Deuel's Paige Simon with a 38.125.
Krusemark's best individual performance was on the vault, where she placed second with a 9.200. She placed fourth on the bars with an 8.050.
Flemming was second on the bars with an 8.275.
Gors placed third on both the bars with an 8.100 and the floor exercise with a 9.375.
Raena Rost placed fourth in the floor exercise with a 9.200.
Individual results
All-Around: 1. Paige Simon (Deuel), 38.125; 3. Kylie Krusemark, 34.775; 5. Isabel Gors, 34.400; Karlie Nelson, 33.925; 10. Olivia Flemming, 33.750.
Vault: 1. Simon (D), 9.575; 2. Krusemark, 9.200; 8. Raena Rost, 8.800; T10. Nelson, 8.725; 12. Flemming, 8.700; T23. Gors, 8.400.
Bars: 1. Simon (D), 9.375; 2. Flemming, 8.275; 3. Gors, 8.100; 4. Krusemark, 8.050; 10. Nelson, 7.775; T19. Sophia Sudenga, 7.550; 38. Maggie Engebretson, 6.975.
Floor Exercise: 1. Simon (D), 9.700; 3. Gors, 9.375; 4. Rost, 9.200; 6. Krusemark, 9.050; T9. Nelson, 9.000; T19. Flemming, 8.775.