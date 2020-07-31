Dell Rapids PBR scored an unearned run in the eighth inning and downed the Madison Broncos 4-3 in a District 4B Tournament game on Wednesday night at Dell Rapids.
Dell Rapids opened the scoring in the top of the second inning when Nate McKee doubled to drive in the first run.
Madison answered in the bottom of the second. With two on and two outs, Heith Williams drilled a double to right field to drive in Brian Miller and Jacob Leighton and put Broncos on top 2-1,
PBR regained the lead in the third with two runs. Matt Gillogly had an RBI single.
Madison deadlocked the score at 3-3 in the fourth inning. With two outs, Leighton reached on an error and later scored on a Trevor Johnson single.
The score remained deadlocked until the eighth inning.
Madison had four hits with Williams hitting a double and having two RBIs. Johnson finished the game with two singles and an RBI while Mitch McNary had a single.
Dell Rapids had eight hits off two Madison hurlers. McKee had a double and an RBI. Gillogly had a pair of singles and an RBI. Carter Gullickson had two singles.
Jacob Giles went eight innings and suffered the loss. He gave up four runs (two unearned) on seven hits, struck out four and walked four. McNary pitched the ninth inning and gave up one hit.
Tanner Olmstead worked seven innings and picked up the win. He gave up three runs (two unearned) on four hits, struck out nine and walked two. Gillogly finished on the hill for PBR to earn the save. He struck out one and walked two.
Madison will face the Hartford-Humboldt Gamecocks at 8 p.m. on Friday.