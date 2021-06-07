The annual MadMan Triathlon was held at Lake Herman State Park on Saturday morning for the first time in more than 15 years.
More than 100 participants competed in the four individual classes -- kids, long course, traditional and Average Joes. There were two teams competing in the relay competition and two teams in the Corporate Course Cup.
The kids competition included a 50-foot swim, half-mile bike and mile run.
The long course had competitors a 500-foot swim, 15-mile bike ride and a 5K run.
The traditional course consisted of a 300-foot swim, nine-mile bike ride and 2.5-mile run.
The Average Joes course was a 100-foot swim, five-mile bike ride and mile run.
The overall winner in the kids triathlon was Colman's Addison Bates. She covered the course in 7:12.
The overall winner in the long course was Kevin Mitchell of Sioux Falls (1:16:24.66). The female winner who was also the 10th-place overall winner was Amanda Meredith-Dunlap of Rapid City, who finished with a time of 1:29:23.99.
Madison competitors did well in the traditional course. Liza Doblar of Madison as the overall winner in 1:06:44.67. Mike Waldner of Madison was second overall and the first male finisher in 1:07:23.01.
Levi VanderLeest of Sioux Falls was the overall winner in the Average Joes competition in 42:21.53. Klaire Oehlke of Sioux Falls was the first female to cross the finish line in the Average Joes competition; she was third overall in 48:21.37.