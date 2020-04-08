It's a guard-dominant Class B boys basketball All-State team. The six first-team selections are all backcourt players who can shoot, dribble, score and defend.
For the Class B boys basketball All-State first team, which was selected by the South Dakota High School Basketball Coaches Association, 14 of the 18 selections are perimeter-oriented players. The team includes DeSmet sophomore Kalen Garry, Northwestern senior Zech Clemens, Dell Rapids St. Mary junior Connor Libis, Aberdeen Christian senior Andrew Rohrbach, Hanson senior Reggie Slaba and Sully Buttes senior Nick Wittler.
Garry, who guided DeSmet to a 21-2 record before the season was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic, is the Class B player of the year. A 6-2 shooting guard, Garry is a budding player in the prep basketball scene. He averaged team highs in points (21) and rebounds (6.5), while also racking up team bests in steals (35) and 3-pointers made (39). Garry poured in 482 points this season and sits at 1,041 points after 49 career games.
Second-team All-State honorees include Bridgewater-Emery senior Chase Arend, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket senior Noah Dickson, Ethan senior Brady Hawkins, Arlington senior Trey Ramstad, White River senior Nick Sayler and Colman-Egan senior Dalton Voelker.
Third-team All-State selections include Harding County senior Zack Anders, Burke senior Jaden Frank, Viborg-Hurley junior Chase Mason, Canistota junior Tyce Ortman, Viborg-Hurley junior Gradee Sherman and Platte-Geddes junior Kelby VanDerWerff.
