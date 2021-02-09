Winning streak keeps growing for DSU women

The record winning streak for the Dakota State University women's basketball team continues to grow as it reached 15 games in-a-row, as the #21 Trojans racked up two more North Star Athletic Association wins at the DSU Fieldhouse over the weekend.
The Trojans used a sticky defense to force Mayville State to turn the ball over 22 times as the Trojans downed the Comets 75-56 on Saturday night.
DSU held a slim halftime advantage 29-28. The Trojans broke the game open by outscoring the Comets 27-13 in the third quarter to grab a commanding 56-41 lead heading into the final 10 minutes.
DSU made 27 of 60 field goals, 45%, and drained 10 of 26 three-pointers. The Trojans were close to perfect at the charity stripe hitting 11 of 14, 78.6%, while grabbing 36 rebounds and dishing out 19 assists.
Morgan Koepsell scored 21 points and had five rebounds to pace the Trojans. She was 7 of 14 from the field including hitting 5 of 10 three pointers and draining 2 of 3 free throws.
Elsie Aslesen added 20 points to go along with five rebounds and she had three blocked shots. Lexi Robson chipped in 15 counters and dished out six assists.
Savannah Walsdorf and Courtney Menning each had five rebounds. Menning and Jessi Giles each had four assists for the winners.
Mayville State made 16 of 48 field goals, 33.3%, and made just 1 of 8 three-pointers, 12.5%. The Comets hit 23 of 30 free throws, 76.7%, had 35 rebounds and 11 assists.
Jordan Zrust poured in a game-high 26 points for the Comets to go along with her game-high five steals.
Danneka Voegeli had a double-double for the Comets with 12 points and 15 rebounds.
DSU 84, PC 36
DSU jumped out to a 24-4 lead over the Presentation College Saints on Friday night and never looked back in posting an 84-36 win.
DSU made 29 of 64 field goals, 45.3%, and connected on 9 of 25 from three-point range, 36%. The Trojans hit 17 of 21 free throws, 81%, had 33 rebounds and 17 assists.
Walsdorf tossed in a game-high 17 points, had five rebounds, and four the Trojans' 23 steals. Giles added 16 counters while Koepsell and Menning had 11 and 10 points respectively.
Koepsell had a team-high four assists and two blocked shots.
Presentation College made 15 of 55 field goals, 27.%, and hit just 1 of 10 free throws, 10%. The Saint grabbed 45 rebound and had seven assists.
Brittiney Seymour had a double-double for the Saints with 12 points and 19 rebounds. Tone' Oglesby added 11 points.
DSU (19-3 overall and 11-0 in conference play) will go to Dickinson N.D. to face the Dickinson Blue Hawks at 6:30 (CT) on Friday night.
The Trojans will face Valley City State on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Valley City, N.D.