Madison rolls to first tennis victory, 7-2 over Milbank

MADISON'S TYLER WARDNER returns a shot against an opponent in an earlier-season match. On Monday, Wardner picked up a 6-1, 6-0 win over Milbank's Bennett Street at No. 2 singles.

 Photo by Larry Leeds

The Madison Bulldogs tennis team picked up its first win of the season on Monday afternoon at the Madison High School Courts. Madison rolled to a 7-2 win over the Milbank Bulldogs.

Madison picked up five singles wins and two doubles wins in the match.

At No. 2 singles, Madison's Tyler Wardner downed Bennett Street 6-1 and 6-0.

Madison's Dylan Litz rolled past Will Snaza 6-0 and 6-0 at No. 3 singles.

Mason Kennington picked up a 6-3 and 6-2 win over Leyton Raffety at No. 4 singles.

At No. 5 singles, Caleb Scott beat Isaac Perez 6-2 and 6-0.

Elijah Sims closed out Madison's singles wins at No. 6 singles with a 6-1 and 6-2 win over Gregory Grabow.

Wardner and Litz teamed up to down Street and Joe Schulte 6-1, 6-6 (7-5) in a tiebreaker at No. 2 doubles.

At No. 3 doubles, Scott and Sims stopped Grabow and Perez 6-1 and 6-2.

"The junior varsity and middle school also played and picked up a lot of good experience," Madison Coach Joe Bundy said. "I was happy to see everyone have some success on the courts."

Madison will go to Mitchell on Friday for a quadrangular with Mitchell, Huron and Vermillion. Action will begin at 11 a.m.