Madison rolls to first tennis victory, 7-2 over Milbank

The Madison Bulldogs tennis team picked up its first win of the season on Monday afternoon at the Madison High School Courts. Madison rolled to a 7-2 win over the Milbank Bulldogs.
Madison picked up five singles wins and two doubles wins in the match.
At No. 2 singles, Madison's Tyler Wardner downed Bennett Street 6-1 and 6-0.
Madison's Dylan Litz rolled past Will Snaza 6-0 and 6-0 at No. 3 singles.
Mason Kennington picked up a 6-3 and 6-2 win over Leyton Raffety at No. 4 singles.
At No. 5 singles, Caleb Scott beat Isaac Perez 6-2 and 6-0.
Elijah Sims closed out Madison's singles wins at No. 6 singles with a 6-1 and 6-2 win over Gregory Grabow.
Wardner and Litz teamed up to down Street and Joe Schulte 6-1, 6-6 (7-5) in a tiebreaker at No. 2 doubles.
At No. 3 doubles, Scott and Sims stopped Grabow and Perez 6-1 and 6-2.
"The junior varsity and middle school also played and picked up a lot of good experience," Madison Coach Joe Bundy said. "I was happy to see everyone have some success on the courts."
Madison will go to Mitchell on Friday for a quadrangular with Mitchell, Huron and Vermillion. Action will begin at 11 a.m.