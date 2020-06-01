The Madison Broncos will begin their 2020 season with a home game on Tuesday at Flynn Field, hosting non-league foe Lake Norden at 7:30 p.m.
The Lake Norden Lakers out of the Eastern Dakota League have qualified for the State B Tournament on several occasions.
"Burt Tulson does a good job with them," Burpee said.
According to Madison manager Matt Burpee, it will be up to the fans if they want to wear face masks to protect themselves against the coronavirus.
"We will leave that up to the fans. We will provide hand sanitizer for fans to use," Burpee said. "If fans don't want to sit in the bleachers, we encourage them to bring lawn chairs and sit by the fence."
The concession stand might be open on Tuesday, but fans might want to bring a beverage just in case it isn't, due to the expected 90-degree temperatures.
Madison returns its core of players from last year's State Tournament team. Players back on the diamond for Madison are Mitch McNary, Koby Christiansen, Heith Williams, Josh Giles, Jacob Giles, Greg Biagi, Marcus Vanden Bosch, Jon Waba, Drew Pierson, Doug Iverson, Brian Miller, Trevor Johnson, Nick Bird, Brock Selgestad and Brandon Burg.
Bird and Selgestad, two veteran pitchers, are hobbled by injuries to begin the season. Hunter Jamison, another pitcher for the Broncos, has moved away.
"Our younger pitchers will have to step up this season," Burpee said.
Tyler Currey returns to the team; he was a base coach last season.
Madison's first Cornbelt League game is set for Sunday against the Colman A's at 5 p.m. at Flynn Field.
Admission for the games is $5 for adults and $2 for school-age children. A season pass may be purchased for $20 and will be available at the gate on Tuesday night.