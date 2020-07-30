Tappe fires 6 strong innings as Broncos down Salem 9-6

The Madison Broncos called on Madison Post 25's Tyler Tappe to start on the mound against the Salem Cubs on Wednesday night, and the young Tappe gave the Broncos a strong six innings as the Broncos topped the Cubs 9-6.
After a shaky start, Tappe settled down nicely. The Cubs sent seven players to the plate in the first inning and scored twice with Brian Duxbury hitting a 2-RBI double. Those were the only runs Tappe gave up in his six innings of work.
He gave up four hits, had seven strikeouts and walked four batters to pick up the win.
Madison tied the score at 2-2 in the second frame without a hit. With two outs, Jacob Giles struck out but reached first when the catcher could not handle the ball. The next two batters reached on walks to load the bases, and Giles and Brock Minnaert both scored on passed balls.
Neither team scored until the fifth frame. With one out and two runners on, Matt Burpee hit an RBI single to drive in Jon Waba. After the second out, Brian Miller smashed an RBI double to drive in Mitch McNary to put the Broncos on top 4-2. Madison never gave up the lead from there.
Madison sent nine hitters to the plate in the sixth inning and scored five runs. The big blow was a three-run homer by Greg Biagi, his second round-tripper of the tournament.
Salem answered with four runs in the seventh inning to pull to within three, 9-6. The Cubs scored all of those runs with two outs.
Neither team scored for the remainder of the game.
Madison had just four hits in the game. Biagi had a home run and three RBIs. Miller added a double and an RBI. Burpee had two singles and three RBIs.
Salem had seven hits off three Madison hurlers. Jon Forster hit a double and a single. Duxbury had a double and two RBIs. Kyle Tuschen had a pair of singles and an RBI.
Evan Appelwick worked 2/3 of an inning for the Broncos. He gave up four runs on three hits, struck out one and walked two. Biagi worked the last 2 1/3 innings to pick up the save. He didn't allow a run or a hit while striking out one and walking one.
David Kirby, Salem's starter, suffered the loss as he worked 4 2/3 innings. He gave up four runs (one unearned) on two hits while striking out 11 and walking six batters. Anthony Tuschen worked 1 1/3 innings in relief and gave up five runs (one unearned) on two hits. He struck out one and walked two. Cory Struck finished on the hill for Salem and worked two innings. He didn't allow a run or a hit and struck out one batter.
Also on Wednesday, Lennox Only One Alpacas beat the Hartford/Humboldt Gamecocks 9-7.
Madison will face Dell Rapids PBR at 6 p.m. on Thursday with Lennox tangling with Dell Rapids Mudcats at 8 p.m.