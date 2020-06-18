Dirt track racing action for area drivers began on Friday night at Rock Rapids, Iowa. Two area drivers were competing in the Late Model Street Stock Class.
Sioux Falls' Zach Olivier claimed the A-Feature. Madison's Matt Steuerwald was fifth in the A-Feature and Wentworth's Ronald Howe was 14th.
Winning heat races were Howe, Olivier and Billy Prouty of Alexandria. Steuerwald was fifth in his heat race.
Miller Central Speedway
One area driver made the trip to Miller on Saturday. Madison's Doug VanLiere competed in the Wissota Super Stock Class and placed seventh in the A-Feature. Winning the A-Feature was Warner's Trevor Nelson.
Nelson and Kelly Duffy of Winner won heat races on Saturday night. VanLiere drove to a fourth-place finish in his heat race.
I-90 Speedway
Several area drivers were in action at I-90 Speedway just west of Hartford on Saturday night.
In the Property Solutions of America Midwest Sprint Touring Series, Ramona's Ryan Bickett started 20th in the A-Feature and piloted his 17B sprinter to a fourth-place finish.
Madison's Chuck McGillivray placed ninth in the A-Feature while Nunda's Cody Hansen was 14th.
Winning the A-Feature was Justin Jacobsma of Hull, Iowa.
Bickett won the B-Feature prior to the A-Feature while Madison's Nick Barger placed fifth in the B-Feature.
Heat race winners included Jody Rosenboom, Rock Rapids, Iowa; Brenden Mullen, Grand Forks, N.D.; Christian Bowman, Altoona, Iowa; and Jack Dover, Springfield, Neb.
Hansen placed second in his heat race while McGillivray drove to a third-place finish. Nick Barger and Bickett both placed sixth in their heat races.
In the IMCA Racesaver Sprint cars, Madison's Nate Barger placed third in the A-Feature. Winning the A-Feature was Sioux Falls' Jared Jansen. Colman's Chris Shoenrock and Bryan Park were 13th and 14th, respectively.
Nate Barger placed second in the B-Feature earlier in the program behind Casey Abbas of Lennox. Colman's Aaron Werner was ninth in the B-Feature.
Winning heat races were Park; Dusty Ballenger, Harrisburg; Chris Thram, Sanborn, Minn.; and Daniel Nekolite, O'Neill, Neb.
Shoenrock placed fourth in his heat while Nate Barger was fifth and Werner was seventh.
In the Late Model Street Stocks, Steuerwald placed third in the A-Feature while Howe was ninth. Picking up the A-Feature win was Olivier.
Winning heat races were Steuerwald and Cory Yeigh, Sioux Falls. Howe was third in his heat race.
In the USRA B-Modified Class, Tyler Myers of Alexandria won the A-Feature. Rutland's Tucker Powell did not finish the race.
In the B-Feature, Trevor Tesch of Lennox won the race and Madison's Doug Wallis did not finish.
Winning heat races in the B-Modified Class were Tesch; Lyndon Johnson, Montrose; Camden Meyers, Ethan; and Brock Hess, Sioux Falls.
Powell placed third in his heat race and Wallis did not finish.
Casino Speedway
The weekend of racing came to an end on Sunday at Casino Speedway near Watertown. Madison's Matt Jeratowski and Chris Moore competed in the Wissota Modified class on Sunday night. Jeratowski was 13th in the A-Feature while Moore did not finish. Winning the A-Feature was Watertown's Trevor Anderson.
Heat race winners included Nick Wranek, Harrisburg; Brent Dutenhoffer, Watertown; and Ryan Damm, Watertown. Moore placed sixth in his heat race while Jeratowski did not finish.