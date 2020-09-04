Lady Bulldogs pick up first tennis win over Brookings

The Madison Lady Bulldogs tennis team split a pair of matches at the Madison Triangular against Huron and Brookings on Thursday.
Huron downed the Lady Bulldogs 7-2 in the first match.
Picking up wins for the Lady Bulldogs was Evelyn Graham at No. 1 singles 10-4 over Ann Hoek.
The other win for Madison was at No. 1 doubles as Graham and Emily VanLiere downed Hoek and Beth Engelhart, 10-4.
Madison picked up its first win of the season against Brookings in the second match. The Lady Bulldogs topped the Bobcats 6-3.
Picking up wins for Madison in singles competition were Graham at No.1 singles 10-2 over Skylor Ness.
Savannah Shipley earned a 10-5 win against Paige Foster at No. 4 singles.
Bailey Gonyo picked up her second win of the season at No. 5 singles as she beat Brea Tonsager 10-1.
Christian Rowe downed Rae Nupen 10-2 at No. 6 singles.
Bella Maxwell and Shipley picked up a 10-3 win over Lynn Foster and P. Foster at No. 2 doubles.
Gonyo and Rowe topped Tonsager and Nupen, 10-3 at No. 3 doubles.
Madison will be back on the court on Saturday as they host Pierre in a 10 a.m. match.
Susie Voss had an 8-3 win over P.L. Htoo in a junior varsity match.
Individual Results
Madison vs. Huron
Singles
1. Evelyn Graham (M) over Ann Hoek, 10-4; 2. Beth Engelhart (H) over Emily Van Liere, 10-7; 3. Bianca Medina (H) over Bella Maxwell, 10-4; 4. Anne Claire Rubish (H) over Savannah Shipley, 10-4; 5. Elizabeth Heinen (H) over Bailey Gonyo, 10-7; 6. Say Ma (H) over Christian Rowe, 10-0.
Doubles
1. Graham/Van Liere (M) over Hoek/Engelhart, 10-4; 2. Medina/Rubish (H) over Maxwell/Shipley, 10-3; 3. Heinen/Ma (H) over Gonyo/Rowe, 10-5.
Madison vs. Brookings
Singles
1. Graham (M) over Skylor Ness, 10-2; 2. Lynn Foster (B) over Van Liere, 10-5; 3. Tristina Ting (B) over Maxwell, 10-4; 4. Shipley (M) over Paige Foster, 10-5; 5. Gonyo (M) over Brea Tonsager, 10-1; 6. Rowe (M) over Rae Nupen, 10-2.
Doubles
1. Ness/Ting (B) over Graham/Van Liere, 10-6; 2. Maxwell/Shipley (M) over L. Foster/P. Foster, 10-3; 3. Gonyo/Rowe (M) over Tonsager/Nupen, 10-3.