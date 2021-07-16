The Madison Maroon 14U VFW Baseball team needed a win to stay alive in the Region 2A Tournament at Northville on Thursday -- and they did just that. Madison picked up two wins and will play in the first game on Friday.
Madison pounded out 13 hits en route to a 10-5 win over Redfield in the first game of the tournament on Thursday morning.
Madison scored early held a 7-3 lead after three innings. Madison scored five runs in the first frame and two more in the second inning.
Cale Johnson had three hits for the winners. Cohen Hahn had a pair of RBIs while Gavin Schneider had one RBI.
Kevin Weller had three hits for Redfield and Kellan Hurd added two hits.
Hahn worked 4 2/3 innings and had seven strikeouts. Shane Veenhof had five strikeouts while he was on the mound.
Weller worked 3 1/3 innings for Redfield and struck out three batters. Hunter Binger tossed 2 2/3 innings.
Madison 9, Milbank 4
In another elimination game on Thursday, Madison built a 5-1 lead after four innings and held on for a 9-4 victory over Milbank.
Milbank pulled to within one, 5-4, after six innings. Madison scored four times in the seventh inning to secure the win.
Madison had 12 hits. Brody Dossett, Hahn and Myles Schneider each had two hits. Schneider, Dossett and Ryland Johnson each had two RBIs.
Veenhof worked 5 1/3 innings and struck out four to pick up the win. Quincy Kurtz was also on the mound and had three strikeouts.
Reese Rabe worked 5 1/3 innings for Milbank and struck out seven.
Madison will move on in the tournament and play W.I.N. (Warner-Ipswich-Northville) on Friday at 4 p.m. The winner of this game will face the only unbeaten team in the tournament, Dell Rapids, at 6:30 p.m.
If Dell Rapids is beaten on Friday, an extra championship game is set for Saturday with the time to be determined.