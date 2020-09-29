Bulldogs qualify for State A Golf Meet

The Madison Bulldogs golf team qualified for the State A Tournament, which will be held next week at Southern Hills Golf Course in Hot Springs.
Madison placed second in the Region 1A Tournament at Dakota Winds Golf Course in Hankinson, N.D., on Monday. Tiospa Zina hosted the Reg. 1A Tourney.
Madison finished with a score of 366, 18 strokes behind the Aberdeen Roncalli Cavaliers, who won with a 348 for the 18-hole event.
Following the top two teams were Tri-Valley 375, Sioux Valley 385, Milbank 397, Dell Rapids 407, Sisseton 420, Groton 435 and Flandreau 451.
Madison senior Braden Eimers and Aberdeen Roncalli senior Micah Dohrer tied for first as they both shot a 78. Eimers won the Region 1A individual championship in a one-hole playoff.
Madison had one other golfer who placed in the top 10. Senior Blake Whitethorn tied for ninth with two other golfers, who all shot a 90.
Rounding out the scoring for Madison were seniors Ty Jorgenson, who tied for 17th with a 96; and Ashton Nills, who tied for 28 with a 102.
Freshman Kaden Guischer participated in the tournament and finished 38th with a 114. He also qualified for the State Tournament.
The State Tournament will begin on Monday and will conclude on Tuesday.