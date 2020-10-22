Trojans snap two-game losing skid with 3-1 win over Saints

The Dakota State University Trojans snapped their two-game losing skid on Wednesday, defeating Presentation College 3-1 (25-13, 25-21, 22-25 and 25-22) in a North Star Athletic Association Conference volleyball match in Aberdeen.
This was the Trojans' 18th win in the last 20 matches played against Presentation College over many years.
In the opening match, the Trojans jumped out to a quick 6-2 advantage as Maddie Polzin hammered down three kills. The Saints came storming back to deadlock the score at 7-7.
DSU went on a 10-3 scoring run to gain a 17-10 advantage and posted the 25-13 win.
DSU used another quick start in the second set to gain a 5-0 lead. Polzin had a pair of kills while Tayler Corey had back-to-back ace serves.
Presentation College closed the gap to one, 19-18, but DSU kept the lead and won the second set 25-21.
It was a back-and-forth battle in the third set. Tied at 13-13, the Saints went on a 7-1 scoring surge and to grab a 20-14 advantage.
DSU pulled to within two, 24-22, but could not complete the comeback. The Trojans committed a service error, giving the Saints a 25-22 win.
In the fourth set, the Trojans trailed 13-10 before going on a 4-0 run to gain a 14-13 lead.
Tied at 20-20, the Trojans went on a 3-0 scoring run sparked by Riley Grandpre and Polzin. Grandpre had a pair of kills while Polzin added one kill.
The Saints pulled to within one, 23-22, but Polzin rescued the Trojans with a kill and moments later added an ace serve to give the Trojans a 25-22 win and the 3-1 match win.
Polzin ended the match with 22 kills as she had a hitting percentage of .340 for the match. She also had six digs, three block assists and two ace serves.
Madalyn Groft recorded 40 set assists, nine digs and three block assists.
Hannah Viet accounted for five block assists while Grandpre had three blocks (1 solo, two assists).
Tacey Fischbach tallied 12 digs for DSU.
Kayla Wolfe had 11 kills for the Saints. Sydney Miller recorded a double-double with 21 set assists and 10 digs. Rebecca Allen added 11 set assists.
Laura Babcock led the Saints with 26 digs.
DSU smashed down 56 kills compared to the Saints' 40 kills. The Trojans had a hitting percentage of .196 (25 errors in 158 swings) while the Saints had a hitting percentage of .096 (27 errors in 136 attempts).
Presentation College had a serving percentage of 93.9% with five aces and five errors in 82 serves. DSU had a serving percentage of 91.7% with eight aces and eight errors in 96 attempts.
The Trojans collected 13 team blocks (2 solo, 22 assists) while the Saints had nine team blocks (1 solo, 16 assists).
Presentation College had 70 digs compared to DSU's 60 digs.
DSU (7-5 overall, 3-2 in NSAA) will go to Mayville, N.D., to face Mayville State University in another NSAA battle on Friday. The junior varsity match will begin at 4 p.m., followed the varsity match.