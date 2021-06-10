Chester claims State B boys crown by two shots

The Chester Flyers boys golf team won its first State B golf championship on Tuesday at the Brookings Country Club.
The Flyers finished the two-day, 36-hole event with a score of 500. Chester recorded a 257 on Monday and closed the tournament with a 243 on Tuesday.
Chester slipped past Platte-Geddes by just two strokes, 500-502.
Following the top two teams were Deubrook 506, DeSmet 514, Great Plains Lutheran 514, Gregory 519, Ipswich 522, Wall 523, Ethan 531, Garretson 531, Potter County 545, Rapid City Christian 552, Hamlin 553, Canistota 560, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 561, Philip 568 and Webster 589.
Chester had a pair of golfers who earned medals. Chase McDonald was seventh with a 158 (79-79). He finished six strokes behind meet medalist Brody Boltjes of Platte-Geddes, who had a 152 (78-74).
Brayden Vogel tied for 21st with a 168 (87-84).
Rounding out the scoring for Chester was Ashton Olivier, who tied for 36th with a 174 (91-83).
Preston Dorow participated in the State Meet and tied for 96th with a 200 (100-100).
Howard's Lane Hodges placed eighth with a 159 (78-81). Luke Koepsell of Howard tied for 72nd with a 190 (96-94).
Oldham-Ramona-Rutland's Carter Wermers tied for 16th with a 166 (84-82).
Colman-Egan's Taylor Kreich tied for 96th with a 200 (101-99).
GIRLS
Howard and Chester both placed in the top 10 in the girls division. Howard placed fourth with a 559 while Chester was eighth with a 578.
Winning the championship was Estelline-Hendricks with a low score of 542.
Following the Redhawks were Bison 544, Deubrook 554, Howard 559, White River 560, Castlewood 566, Burke 576, Chester 578, Garretson 582, Faulkton 588, Newell 588, Miller 590, Potter County 600, Hamlin 605, McCook Central/Montrose 607, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 636, Deuel 644 and Philip 655.
Howard had two girls who placed in the top 25. Trinity Palmquist tied for 21st with a 187 (95-92) and Mia Glanzer was 25th with a 188 (91-97).
Rounding out the scoring for Howard was Piper Thompson, who tied for 26th with a 189 (100-89).
Kenedy Koepsell tied for 37th with a 193 (95-98).
Chester had one girl who received a medal. Ayla McDonald tied for 21st with a 187 (97-90).
Rounding out the scoring for Chester were Cadence Olivier, who tied for 45th, 196 (93-103); and Jadyn McDonald, who tied for 50th, 199 (99-100).
Carly Becker participated in the State Tournament for the Flyers and placed 59th with a 206 (95-111).
Colman-Egan's lone golfer, Berkley Groos, tied for 14th with a 182 (93-89).
The meet medalist was Jayce Pugh of Miller, who fired a 158 (83-75).