Post 25 slips past Lake Norden/Badger in slugfest

Madison Post 25 held on for a 12-11 win in a slugfest against Lake Norden/Badger in Legion Baseball at Flynn Field on Tuesday night.
Combined, the teams belted out 24 hits. Madison had 13 and Lake Norden/Badger 11.
However, it was the hit that didn't count that changed the complexion of the game.
Madison held a comfortable 8-1 lead heading into the seventh inning. Lake Norden/Badger plated five runs and trailed 8-6 with bases loaded and two outs. Dylan Hagburg, who struck out to start the inning, returned to the plate with bases juiced. He smacked an offering by Seth Fernau over the right-field fence for what looked like a go-ahead grand slam.
However, the third runner didn't touch home plate and was called out after an appeal by Madison. So, instead of scoring four runs on the home run, Lake Norden/Badger scored just two runs and the score was deadlocked at 8-8.
Madison rallied in the bottom of the seventh to regain the lead. With one out, Tyler Tappe singled and Zach Whitlock followed with an RBI triple. Taylor Hojer stepped to the plate and doubled to knock in Whitlock and Madison led 10-8.
Lake Norden/Badger used another two-out rally to gain its first lead of the game in the eighth inning. Cameron Thue doubled with two out. Jackson Noem followed with a home run to deadlock the score at 10. One batter later, Mitchell Noem broke the tie with a solo home run and Lake Norden/Badger led 11-10.
Madison was not going to be denied. Braden Eimers opened the inning with a single and later scored on a fly-out by Logan Allbee. With one runner on and two outs, Keaton Nighbert singled to drive in Fernau for the game-winning run.
Lake Norden/Badger had two runners on in the top of the ninth but could not push a run across the plate.
Madison scored three times in the second frame, once in the third and four times in the fifth inning to build the early 8-1 advantage.
Hojer had a big night at the plate for Post 25. He had two doubles, a single, two RBIs and scored once. Whitlock ended the game with a triple, a double, three RBIs and scored twice.
Ben Lester had a double and two RBIs for Post 25 while Nighbert, Carson Hunsley and Allbee each had a single and an RBI. Tappe, Colby Mennis, Eimers and Fernau each had a single for the winners.
Mitchell Noem had a home run, a triple, two singles and five RBIs to power the visitors. Jackson Noem had a home run, a double and two RBIs. Cameron Thue added two doubles.
Fernau picked up the win in relief as he worked 1 1/3 innings. He gave up four runs on five hits while striking out one and walking one. Hojer picked up the save as he pitched one inning and didn't allow a run or a hit.
Eimers started on the mound for Post 25 and worked four innings. He gave up one run on four hits while striking out four. Whitlock worked 2 2/3 innings of relief. He gave up six runs (two unearned) on two hits, struck out four and walked five.
Thue started on the mound for Lake Norden/Badger and worked 3 1/3 innings. He gave up four runs on three hits while striking out three and walking five. Seth Madsen worked 3 2/3 innings in relief and gave up seven runs on hits. He struck out three and walked one. Jackson Noem suffered the loss as he pitched one inning and gave up one run on two hits.
Madison (5-1) will have an extremely busy weekend. Post 25 will host Volga at 7 p.m. on Friday at Flynn Field. Madison will go to Aurora on Saturday to face Brookings in a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m.
Madison will go to Volga on Monday for a 7 p.m. contest.