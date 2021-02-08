The Madison Bulldogs had two individual champions and placed second in the Redfield Wrestling Invitational on Saturday. Winning their weight classes were Truman Stoller (120) and Tyler Reck (285).
The Bulldogs racked up 142.5 points.
Winning the team title was Redfield with 231.5 points. Following the Pheasants were Madison 142.5, Burke;/Gregory 140, Parkston 93, Tri-Valley 89.5, Wagner 82, Sisseton 50, Lennox 29, Britton-Hecla 17 and Sully Buttes 0.
"I thought that we wrestled pretty well all day long," Madison Coach Chris Waba said. "The kids are competing all day and seem to carry their energy throughout. It was our last tuneup tournament for the season."
Stoller started the tournament with a pin against Brody Dybvig in 1:09. He followed that with a technical fall against Carter Sommer of Parkston, 16-1, to advance to the championship match.
Stoller earned a decision win over Jhett Breen of Wagner, 5-0, to claim his second straight individual title in the past two weeks.
Reck earned a tiebreaker (1) decision win over Ethan Skamagei of Sisseton 3-1. In his next match, Reck beat Hayden Herlyn of Lennox 5-2 to advance to the championship match.
Reck faced Gavin Nichols of Redfield. This match went to an ultimate tiebreaker with Reck coming out on top 5-5. In an ultimate tiebreaker, the score is tied after three overtime periods and the match goes to extra action. When that happens, the wrestler who scores first gets to choose top or bottom.
"Tyler's opponent scored first and therefore he chose down," Waba said. "He had 30 seconds to score; however, Reck rode him out and won the match."
Madison had two wrestlers who finished second: Sam Olson (138) and Riley Kearin (170). Isaac Henry (126) placed third. Five wrestlers placed fourth: Caleb Hodges (106), Carson Wolf (113), Blake Johnson (132), Tyler Whitlock (145) and Sutton Bern (160).
Madison will go to Howard for a dual match against the Tigers on Tuesday. Action will begin at 6 p.m.
"We have a couple of tough duals ahead of us this week and then on to postseason," Waba said.