Raiders hold on for 49-40 win over Hawks

Oldham-Ramona-Rutland jumped out to a 22-6 lead after one period and had to hold on for a 49-40 Dakota Valley Conference win over the Colman-Egan Hawks at Colman on Friday night.
O-R-R enjoyed a 31-20 halftime lead.
Colman-Egan outscored the Raiders 10-2 in the third period and trailed 33-30 heading to the final quarter.
O-R-R made 16 of 63 field goals, 25.4%, and 12 of 21 free throws, 57.1%. The Raiders grabbed 39 rebounds.
Orion Albertson scored 16 points, pulled down seven rebounds and had six steals to pace the Raiders. Will Matson added 15 counters and four steals. Kenneth Lindholm grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds, and Will Olson dished out four assists.
Colman-Egan made 15 of 34 field goals, 44.1%, and 9 of 20 free throws, 45%. The Hawks snared 36 rebounds.
Austin Gullickson scored 12 points to lead the Hawks. Easton Williamson added nine counters. Ryan Voelker pulled down 12 rebounds.
O-R-R is 4-3 overall and 3-1 in the conference.
Colman-Egan is 0-6 overall and 0-4 in DVC play.