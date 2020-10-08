Lady Bulldogs second in State B Tournament

The Madison Lady Bulldogs varsity club softball team placed second in the State B Softball Tournament last weekend at Sherman Park in Sioux Falls.
Madison went 3-2, beating Lennox, Tea and Sturgis and losing twice to West Central.
Madison 12, Lennox 4
In the opening game, Allie Kappenman, Emmi Clarke and Julie Hodges each had three hits to propel the Lady Bulldogs' offense. Kappenman finished the game with a home run, a double and four RBIs. Clarke had a double and two singles.
Other Lady Bulldogs who managed at least two hits in the contest were Kelsey O'Connell, Karley Lurz and Rachel Olson.
Madison banged out 18 hits.
O'Connell was in the circle and allowed three runs on six hits over five innings while striking out one.
Madison 12, Tea 11
Madison used a walk-off home run by Amanda Vacanti in the bottom of the seventh to get past Tea 12-11.
Vacanti was 4-for-4 at the plate with a home run, two doubles and a single.
Madison smacked 16 hits. Clarke hit a round-tripper. Olson, O'Connell, Hodges and Izzy Gors all had multiple-hit games.
O'Connell started in the circle for Madison and lasted two innings, allowing five hits and six runs.
West Central 10, Madison 0
West Central used home runs by Caitlyn Hoff, Addy Kramer and Caitlyn Maa to power past Madison 10-0 in the first game on Sunday.
Madison had four hits with Olson, Rylee Hall, Hodges and Kappenman collecting the hits.
O'Connell was Madison's starter and lasted one inning. She allowed seven runs on four hits and struck out one. Vacanti worked 3 2/3 innings of relief while Lurz worked 1/3 inning of relief.
Madison 2, Sturgis 0
Vacanti tossed a complete-game shutout as the Lady Bulldogs topped Sturgis 2-0 to stay alive in the tournament.
Vacanti allowed seven hits and struck out seven while walking one.
Madison banged out nine hits. Vacanti smacked three hits and O'Connell had two hits.
West Central 11, Madison 0
West Central rolled to an 11-0 win over Madison in the championship.
Gors went 2-for-3 at the plate for the Lady Bulldogs.
Vacanti started in the circle and worked 3 1/3 innings. She allowed five runs on nine hits while striking out one.
O'Connell worked 2 2/3 innings in relief.