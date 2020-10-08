Lady Bulldogs second in State B Tournament

MADISON PLACED SECOND in the State B Softball Tournament last weekend. Members of the team are (back, left) coach Mike Clarke, Emmi Clarke, Allison Vacanti, Juliana Hodges, Rylee Hall, Amanda Vacanti, Caymen Ferber, Allie Kappenman, Sophia Sudenga, coach Brad Hodges, (front) Karley Lurz, Kelsey O'Connell, Izzy Gors, Rachel Olson and Lauren Roberts.