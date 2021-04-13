Trojans shine at Red Raider Invitational

Dakota State University's Trojans competed in the Red Raider Invitational track & field meet hosted by Northwestern of Iowa in Orange City, Iowa, over the weekend.
On the first day in the women's division, the Trojans gained one win. Courtney Menning, Mallory Aughenbaugh, Madison Whitcomb and Jenni Giles won the 3200-meter relay in 9:55.09. This is the third best time in school history.
The Trojans had four women who placed in the hammer throw. Leading the way for DSU was Traia Hubbard, who tied her career-best mark of 140-feet-09 to place second.
Others who placed were Tyra Payne, 5th, 131-03; Britni Plucker, 6th, 131-01; and Skyler Pattison with a career-best throw of 119-05 to finish ninth.
The highlight of the second day was having three throwers set career-best marks. Hubbard captured throwing titles with school records and hit the NAIA `A' provisional standard marks. With a throw of 45-3, she won the shot put and broke the previous school record of 45-1 (Donna Lavea, 2010).
Hubbard also won the discus throw with another school record of 157-00, breaking her own 2019 mark of 149-03. Hubbard's discus throw is the second best in the NAIA.
Payne placed third in the discus with a career-best 131-00 and had a career-best throw in the shot put.
Plucker had career-best throws in both the shot put and the discus.
Shaylee DeBeer competed in the heptathlon and earned seventh place to qualify for the North Star Athletic Association outdoor meet later this spring.
Josie Wolf placed third in the 100-meter dash in 12.57 seconds.
Kezley Yeager was clocked in 1:18 and finished fourth in the 400-meter dash. Cheylee Nagel was fourth in the 800-meter run in 2:28.49.
Lahna Matucha and Aubrey Miedema both cleared 4-10.5 in the high jump with Matucha placing fifth and Miedema sixth.
Yeager, Jenni Giles, Jessi Giles and Wolf placed fifth in the 400-meter relay in 51.93 seconds.
Menning, Wolf, Jessi Giles and Jenni Giles placed fourth in the 1600-meter relay with a season-best time of 4:07.07. This is the sixth fastest time in school history.
MEN
On the first day for the men, five DSU throwers placed in the top eight of the hammer throw. Conner Tordsen placed second with a throw of 163-03.
Other placers were Jacob Joachim, 4th, 156-01; Tyler Moulton, 6th, 150-02; Evan McCreary, seventh with a personal-best throw of 144-03; and Kyle Cannon, eighth with a personal-best throw of 133-03.
Moulton was seventh in the javelin with a toss of 145-05.
Three DSU runners placed in the 5000-meter run. Colter Elkin had a personal-best time of 16:34.08 to place third. Dylan Hilger was sixth in 16:50.28 and Dalton Brouwer was seventh with a personal-best 17:59.54.
Maxwell Cruse won the 10,000-meter in 33:17.65.
On the second day, SenQuavius Johnson hit the NAIA `B' provisional qualifying time of 10.68 seconds to win the 100-meter dash. Jared Wipf placed third in 10.82 seconds.
Kevin Jenkins recorded an NAIA `B' provisional standard qualifying time in the 110-meter hurdles in 14.93 seconds and placed first. His time is a top 10 in the DSU record book.
Obang Ojulu was sixth in the 400-meter hurdles in 59.64 seconds.
Three Trojans placed in the 200-meter dash. Brenner Furlong placed third in 22.00 seconds, Wipf was fourth in 22.04 seconds and Riley Greenhoff was ninth in 22.35 seconds.
Wipf, Greenhoff, Furlong and Johnson produced an NAIA `B' provisional time of 41.93 seconds to win the 400-meter relay. Their time is the fourth fastest in school history.
The 400-meter team of Joseph Larson, Trey Reindl, Jenkins and Joshua Snook placed seventh in 43.48 seconds.
Reindl crossed the finish line in a career-best time of 50.48 seconds to place sixth in the 400-meter dash.
Four DSU throwers placed in the top eight in the discus throw. Moulton and Tordsen hit the NAIA `B' standard qualifying mark with career-best throws. Moulton won the title with a toss of 160-00 (third best in school history). Tordsen was second with a toss of 159-11 (fourth best in school history).
Joachim added a personal-best throw in the discus with a toss of 133-06 to place sixth. James McClain was eighth with a personal-best throw of 129-00.
Moulton was second in the shot put with a heave of 49-01.75. Tordsen was third with a toss of 35-04.25 while Payton Harrell was fifth with a throw of 45.03.
Nathan Ingalls was sixth in the triple jump with a leap of 40-03.5 and ninth in the long jump with a leap of 18-11.25.
Reindl, Greenhoff, Snook and Furlong placed fourth with a season-best time of 3:23.09 in the 1600-meter relay.
DSU will go to Sioux City, Iowa, to compete in the Sioux City Relays this weekend.