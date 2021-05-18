Wardner battling more than tennis opponents; MHS athlete doesn't give in to diabetes

Madison High School senior tennis player Tyler Wardner hasn't just been battling opponents on the tennis court. He has been battling Type 1 diabetes since he was 4 years old.
Wardner uses an insulin pump to keep his diabetes under control. However, when he is on the court playing in a singles or doubles match, he disconnects his pump so his blood sugar levels don't hit an extreme low.
"When the match is over, I'll reconnect my pump," he said.
Wardner packs his tennis bag with plenty of Smarties, granola bars and Gatorade in case he experiences low blood sugar levels during a match.
"When I feel like my blood sugar level is low, I will grab some Smarties and a Gatorade," he said.
Wardner believes that playing singles tennis causes him more problems than playing doubles.
"I have to cover more area playing singles than I do playing doubles," he said.
According to Wardner, his opponents know that he has diabetes, and if he needs to take an unscheduled break, they are OK with it.
Besides his opponents knowing he is a diabetic, Madison tennis coach Joe Bundy is well aware of Wardner's health situation.
"He tells the other team about me and he will be asking me if I am all right," Wardner said. "My teammates are always asking me if I am all right throughout the match."
The only time that Wardner knows if his blood sugar is low is when the players take a break after a game.
When Wardner and his teammates finish the season at the State A Tournament on Tuesday, there will be no more opponents to face on the courts. However, Wardner will continue to battle his diabetes for the rest of his life.