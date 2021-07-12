Post 25 goes unbeaten in Small Town Classic Tournament

The Madison Post 25 Legion Baseball team went through the Small Town Classic Tournament unbeaten to claim the title.
Madison, Garretson, Lennox, Tea, Sioux Falls Post 15, Renner, Worthington, Minn., Jackson, Minn., Dakota Valley, Huron, Groton and Rapid City 320 teams played in Garretson this past weekend.
In the championship game, Madison held on to down Huron Post 17 by a score of 4-2. Post 25 scored two runs in the first frame and two in the third -- enough to gain the win on Sunday.
Madison had six hits. Zach Whitlock smacked a double and two singles while driving in a pair of runs. Trey Smith had a double. Logan Allbee and Seth Fernau each hit a single.
Mason Davis had the only hit for Huron, a single.
Peyton Wolf picked up the win as he worked five innings and gave up one unearned run. He struck out four and walked four. Whitlock tossed two innings and gave up one run on one hit while striking out three and walking two.
Elliot Devries suffered the loss as he worked two innings. He gave up four runs on four hits while striking out two and walking on. Teagan Piftzer and Davis were also on the mound for Huron.
Madison 3, Worthington 1
Madison slipped past Worthington, Minn., 3-1 earlier on Sunday. Madison scored once in the third and twice in the fourth inning.
Madison had just four hits. Smith and Fernau each had a single and an RBI. Sam Olson hit a single. Whitlock had an RBI.
Ashton Nills picked up the win as he pitched 1 1/3 innings. He gave up one unearned run on four hits, struck out 10 and walked four.
Whitlock worked 2/3 of an inning and allowed two walks.
Madison 8, SF Post 15 5
Madison built an 8-2 lead after four innings and held on to top Sioux Falls Post 15 in the second game on Friday.
Both teams had six hits. Braden Eimers had a double and two RBIs for the winners. Smith had two singles and an RBI. Wolf hit two singles. Olson had a single and an RBI.
Brooks Stein had a double and a single for Sioux Falls while Grant Behrend had two singles.
Riley Kearin worked 5 2/3 innings to pick up the win. He gave up five runs (three unearned) on six hits while striking out three and walking five. Allbee worked 1/3 of an inning. Eimers worked one inning and had one strikeout.
Cael Swanson suffered the loss as he worked four innings. He gave up eight runs (two unearned) on five hits while striking out seven and walking six. Isaac Pullen also pitched for Sioux Falls.
Madison 9, Garretson 2
Madison opened the tournament with a 9-2 win over Garretson. With the score 4-2 heading into the top of the sixth, Post 25 struck for five runs to break open the game.
Madison had 11 hits. Eimers blasted a triple and a double and drove in two runs. Olson had a triple and an RBI. Colby Vostad had a double, two singles and two RBIs. Nills and Allbee each had a single and two RBIs. Smith and Fernau each hit a single.
Cadyn Ockenga had a double and a single for Garretson. Nate Skillman also had a double.
Wolf worked three innings to pick up the win. He gave up one unearned run on two hits, struck out two and walked one. Nills worked two innings and gave up one unearned run; he struck out two and walked two. Eimers worked two innings, struck out one and walked two.
Dylan Kindt suffered the loss as he tossed two innings; he gave up two unearned runs on two hits. Jayse Miller also was on the hill for Garretson.
Madison (14-2) is scheduled to host Tea at Flynn Field on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.