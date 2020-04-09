Six schools were represented on the Class A All-State boys basketball first team, which was selected by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association.
Dakota Valley junior Paul Bruns was the Player of the Year. He was joined on the first team by five seniors: St. Thomas More's Ryder Kirsch, Sioux Valley's Max Nielson, Sioux Falls Christian's Zach Witte, Crow Creek's Luke Wells and Lennox's Josh Arlt.
Bruns, a 6-4 guard, led Class A players with an average of 28.7 points per game. He shot 49% from the field and buried 55 3-pointers. He averaged 12.7 rebounds while dishing out 3.6 assists and coming up with 1.7 steals per game.
Four seniors, one junior and a sophomore make up the second team. The seniors are Jamison Pratt of Tiospa Zina; Kayden Verley of Canto; Connor Hollenbeck of St. Thomas More; and Stone Burke of Clark/Willow Lake. Others are junior Brady Fritz of Winner and sophomore Tash Lunday of Flandreau.
Madison senior Tyler Tappe was named to the third team. Joining Tappe were seniors Caleb White of Tiospa Zina; Teron Sazue of Crow Creek; Drew Van Regenmorter of Dell Rapids; and Ryan Schuster of Sioux Valley; and sophomore Cael Lundin of Tea Area.