With the governor's announcement of in-person school closures for the remainder of the school year, all South Dakota High School Activities Association events for 2019-20 are canceled.
"This is an unprecedented time, and we do not make this decision lightly. We thank all those who have dedicated tremendous amounts of time, passion and effort to these events," said Dr. Dan Swartos, SDHSAA executive director.
"To our senior participants, we thank you for everything you have done for your schools and communities and wish you the very best in your bright futures. This is difficult, but the lessons you've learned and friendships you've made through high school activities will last your lifetime."
Swartos said the cancellation will be formalized at the April 21 SDHSAA board meeting.
"We look forward to the resumption of high school activities during the 2020-21 school year and will continue work on those events," he said.
