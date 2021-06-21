The 2021 Heart of the Lakes Senior Games will be held here this weekend. After a year off last year due to COVID-19, senior men and women will be in Madison competing in several games and events.
Anyone age 50 and older can compete in the Heart of Lakes Senior Games. A fee of $2 per event with a maximum of $10 per person will be charged for participants, so anything after five events is free.
The Heart of the Lakes Senior Games will begin Friday afternoon and run through Saturday.
Mixed bowling will begin at Cherry Lanes at 3 p.m. on Friday; there is an additional charge to participate in this event.
Following the bowling there will be two events at the Community Center from 5-7 p.m. bean bag toss and shuffleboard.
At 6 p.m., horseshoes will be held in Westside Park. Participants are asked to bring their own shoes.
The last event on Friday will be cycling, located one mile east on old Highway 34. A 5K time trial will be held at 7 p.m. and a 10K time trial will follow at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday will be filled with competition which begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Dakota State University Track & Field complex. At 8:30 a.m. high jump, javelin, long jump (running & standing), triple jump and softball throw will take place.
From 10 a.m. to noon, the hammer throw, discus and shot put competition will be held.
Also starting at 10 a.m. will be track events with registration beginning at 8:30 a.m. Starting at 10 a.m., running events for both men and women will begin. Events include the 50-meter run, 100-meter run, 400-meter run, 400-meter walk, 1,500-meter run/walk and the 200-meter run.
A free picnic for the participants will be held from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Community Center.
After the break starting at 1 p.m., there will be pickleball and table tennis competition in the small gym at The Community Center.
Starting in the big gym at 2 p.m. will be the basketball skills competition with free throw and spot shooting contests. At 3 p.m., there will be a 3-on-3 tournament.
An 8-ball pool competition will be held at The Stadium starting at 2 p.m. There is an additional charge for pool.
At 3 p.m. at Cherry Lanes, singles and doubles bowling will take place. Additional fees are required for this competition.
The Senior Games will wrap up at the Thue Softball Complex with softball competition starting at 5 p.m. There will be a fee of $75 per team and teams need to bring their roster.
To get a registration form, call The Community Center at 605-256-7547 or Bernie Schuurmans at 605-270-3327.