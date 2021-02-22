Panthers use fast start to down Bulldogs 79-49

The highly-touted Dakota Valley Panthers jumped out a 21-11 lead after one quarter and went on to post a 79-49 win over the Madison Bulldogs in a Dakota XII Conference battle on Friday night in the Madison High School Gym.
Paul Bruns scored 13 of the Panthers' 21 points in the opening period.
Madison pulled to within eight, 21-13, early in the second period when Aiden Jensen hit a field goal, but thatwas as close as the Bulldogs would get.
Madison made 21 of 51 field goals, 41.2%, and 5 of 11 free throws, 45.5%. The Bulldogs grabbed 28 rebounds and dished out 10 assists.
Jensen finished the game with 23 points and six rebounds to lead the Bulldogs. Aspen Dahl added eight counters and three assists.
Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Connor Hively with seven points, Carter Bergheim, Peyton Wolf and Mickale Dohrer each with three and Logan Allbee with one.
Dakota Valley made 28 of 59 field goals, 47.5%, and 16 of 22 free throws, 72.7%. The Panthers grabbed 39 rebounds and had 11 assists.
P. Bruns ended the game with a double-double of 27 points and 12 rebounds. Isaac Bruns also had a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Alex Zephier added 10 counters and five assists.
Madison (10-8 overall, 3-7 in conference) will go to Milbank on Monday with the C game beginning at 5 p.m., followed by the junior varsity and varsity games.
JV's win
Madison won the junior varsity game 55-30. No stats were reported before deadline.
Dakota Valley topped Madison 41-36 in the C game. Leading Madison in the C game were Ben Brooks with 12 points and Charles Callahan with seven.
Rounding out the scoring were Elijah Sims with six points, Andrew Comes with five, Eli Barger with four and Carsen Schneider with two.