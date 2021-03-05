The Dakota State University Trojans are seeded No. 12 for the NAIA tournament which was announced on Thursday night and will play in the Omaha Bracket B at Sokol Arena on the campus of Creighton on March 13.
The Trojans received a first round bye and will play the winning of Cumberland (Ky.) or Providence (Mont.) on March 13.
The 48 team NAIA opening round event will be held at eight locations March 12-13. The opening round winners will go to Sioux City, Iowa for the NAIA National Championship March 18-23 at the Tyson Events Center.
This year's opening round field includes 37 automatic qualifiers and 11 at-large selections. Automatic berths were given to teams that either won their respective conference tournament titles, regular-season championship, finished runner-up at the conference tournaments or were selections by the conference selection committee. The committee consists of one representative from each geographic area and six at large members. The committee evaluated teams throughout the year in various criteria.
Cumberland seeded No. 21 in the national tournament received an at large bid while Providence No. 33 seed also received an at large bid.
The Trojans are 25-3 overall, currently tied the school record for most wins in a season. DSU is currently on a 21 game winning streak, the best in school history.
The Trojans received an automatic bid to the tournament as they won the North Star Athletic Association Tournament.
The Trojans will be making their seventh overall appearance in the national tournament, their first since 2007-08 season.
To purchase a ticket, go to https//omahasports.org/naia-omaha and it will take you to the Omaha Sports Center ticket site. There will be only 280 general admission tickets sold for the game.