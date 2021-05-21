Sioux Falls O'Gorman hangs on for win over Madison

The Madison Bulldogs club baseball team outhit Sioux Falls O'Gorman 10-8 but fell to the Knights 7-6 on Tuesday in Sioux Falls.
Madison jumped out to a 4-1 lead after three innings. The Bulldogs scored once in the first inning and three times in the third frame.
Sioux Falls O'Gorman plated five runs in the fourth frame and one in the sixth for a 7-4 advantage.
The Bulldogs scored twice in the seventh frame, but it was not enough to over the deficit. Madison left the bases loaded at the end of the game.
Ty Jorgenson had three hits with a pair of doubles for Madison. Logan Allbee had a pair of hits with a double and three RBIs. Zach Whitlock added a double and two RBIs.
Jorgenson worked 3 2/3 innings and suffered the loss. He gave up six runs on six hits while striking out one and walking six. Peyton Wolf worked 2 1/3 innings of relief. He allowed one run on two hits, struck out two and walked two.
Madison (15-5) closed out the regular season on Wednesday night at Canova.