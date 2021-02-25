The McPherson Bulldogs downed the Dakota State University Trojans twice in a baseball doubleheader on Saturday in McPherson, Kan.
In the opening game, the Bulldogs used a strong pitching performance from Alex Escobar to gain an 11-0 win. Escobar went the distance; he fired a one-hitter while striking out five.
Jace Pribyl had the only hit for the Trojans, a single.
Trevor Johnson had a home run, a single and three RBIs for the winners. Noah Nelson had a double and a single.
Grant Svikulis suffered the loss as he worked 2 2/3 innings. He gave up eight runs on eight hits while striking out five. Trey Randel finished on the hill for the Trojans. He gave up one hit and had five strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings.
In the second game, DSU held a 4-0 lead after three innings, largely do to Pribyl. However, the Bulldogs rallied to gain a 5-4 win.
Pribyl had a two-run homer in both the first and third innings. He went 3 for 3 at the plate with four RBIs.
Esai Hernandez added a double for DSU.
Nelson had a three-run homer and Kyle Lux had a home run and a single for the winners.
Devin DeBoer suffered the loss as he worked 4 2/3 innings. He gave up five runs on five hits while striking out seven. JD Kirchner and Kahlil Tilbury were both on the mound for the Trojans.
Zach Reynolds picked up the win in relief as he pitched two innings. Darby Gilbertson picked up the save as he worked one inning. Blake Maddock started and pitched four innings.
DSU (0-2) is scheduled to play Briar Cliff in a three-game series this weekend.