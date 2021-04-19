Trojans take three games from Presentation College

The Dakota State University Trojans won three of the four-game North Star Athletic Association baseball series against the Presentation College Saints at Flynn Field over the weekend.
On Saturday, the Trojans used a strong pitching performance by Trey Randel to down the Saints 5-3. Randel worked seven innings and gave up three runs (two unearned) on five hits. He struck out nine and walked one. The nine strikeouts for Randel was a career high.
David Kirby pitched two innings of relief and picked up the save. He gave up one hit while striking out five and walking one.
DSU held a 5-1 lead after six innings. The Saints scored twice in the eighth frame.
The Trojans belted out 14 hits with three doubles. Smacking doubles were Samuel Drummond, Ryan McDaniel and Chris Kropuenske. Drummond added two singles while McDaniel and Kropuenske each added a single.
Jackson O'Neal, Jace Pribyl and Josh Addington each had two singles while Mason Macaluso had a single.
Tyler Austin had a double and a single for the Saints.
Tyler Clapp suffered the loss as he pitched six innings. He gave up five runs (one unearned) on 13 hits, struck out three and walked two.
Brendan Delgado finished on the hill for Presentation College and gave up one hit.
In the nightcap, Presentation College used a strong pitching performance by Carson Dobias to down the Trojans 3-0. Dobias went the distance to pick up the win as he fired a four-hitter. He struck out four and walked three.
Presentation College scored all three runs in the fifth inning.
Macaluso had a double for DSU. Jeremiah Zimmerman had two singles and Josh VanBeek had a single.
Austin had a double for the Saints while Kyle Angielski had two singles.
Carver Hultgren started on the mound for DSU and suffered the loss. He worked five innings and gave up three runs on five hits. Jared Urbach worked two innings of relief and walked one batter.
FRIDAY
DSU smashed four home runs and downed the Saints 13-7 in the first game on Friday.
Presentation College scored twice in the first inning and DSU answered with five.
The Trojans built their lead to 8-4 after four innings. In the top of the fifth, the Saints plated three runs to cut the lead to one, 8-7.
DSU answered in the bottom of the fifth with four runs to stretch the lead to 12-7.
Smashing home runs for DSU were McDaniel (2), Drummond and Pribyl. McDaniel also had a double, a single and three RBIs. Drummond added a double and single.
Pribyl added a single while O'Neal had a double and a single.
Macaluso and VanBeek each had a pair of singles and Kropuenske had a single.
Presentation College had 14 hits off two DSU hurlers. Evyn Booth had a home run, a double and three RBIs. Kyle Angielski had a double and a single. Zachary Edwards had a double and a single. Tomas Frutos had a double for the Saints.
Devin DeBoer started on the mound for DSU and picked up the win. He worked five innings and gave up seven runs on 12 hits while striking out two and walking one.
Grant Svikulis worked four innings of relief and earned the save. He gave up two hits and struck out seven.
Jakob Tate started for the Saints and suffered the loss. He worked two innings and gave up seven runs (three unearned) on seven hits. Other pitchers for Presentation were Jakob DeWolfe and Gavin Lim.
In the nightcap, DSU held on for a 5-3 win.
Trailing 2-1 heading into the bottom of the second frame, the Trojans scored three runs to grab a 4-2 advantage. DSU never trailed after that.
DSU had just four hits in the contest. Macaluso, Walker Hultgren, VanBeek and Addington each hit a single. Pribyl, Macaluso, VanBeek and Addington each had an RBI.
Presentation had six hits with Mathias Gonzalez hitting a home run, a double and recording two RBIs. R.J. Galvez had a double.
Chris Burke started on the mound for DSU and worked 1 2/3 innings. He gave up two runs on two hits while striking out two. JD Kirchner worked 2 1/3 innings of relief and picked up the win. Kirchner gave up one run on two hits and struck out two while walking three. Kahlil Tilbury pitched three innings of relief and gave up two hits while striking out five.
Garrett Butcher started on the hill for the Saints and suffered the loss. He worked two innings and gave up four runs (one unearned) on two hits. He struck out one and walked three. Samuel Garner worked four innings of relief.
DSU (16-17 overall, 9-8 in conference) is scheduled to host No. 25-ranked Bellevue on Tuesday at Flynn Field at 3 p.m.