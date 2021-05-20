Three Dakota State University softball players were named to the North Star Athletic Association All-Conference softball team earlier this month.
Xitlali Lopez was chosen as the co-player of the year and was named to the All-Conference first team while teammates Vinitzia Blanco and Elizabeth Whitesides were named to the second unit.
Lopez was DSU's Champion of Character recipient (for a player who best displayed the five core values of the Champions of Character initiative program). She was also on the Gold Glove team (pitcher).
Lopez becomes the second DSU player since 2013 to be named a conference player of the award winner. Brittany Hill was the 2013 Association of Independent Institutions player of the year.
Lopez is a three-time NSAA All-Conference first team selection (at-large selection in 2018 and '19). She was a utility position selection on this year's team. She was a pitcher and first baseman for the Trojans.
She led the Trojans offensive attack and pitching categories. Lopez had a batting average of .387 (55 of 142) and led the team in slugging percentage with a .585 with 37 singles, 13 doubles and five home runs. She drove in a team-high 34 RBIs and recorded a team-leading 83 total bases. She registered an on-base percentage of .408.
In the pitching circle, Lopez had a 14-14 record. Her 14 wins tied for the second most single season wins with Jami Fischer (2003). She posted an earned run average (ERA) of 4.03, which is the 10th best ERA in a single season. She pitched 166 2/3 innings this season, the fifth most single-season innings pitched, and recorded 16 complete games.
Lopez holds the single-season school record of 153 strikeouts, breaking the previous mark of 116 set in 2004 by Jeny Garst.
Defensively, Lopez recorded a fielding percentage of .965 with 144 total chances, 95 put-outs and 44 assists. She was credited for four double plays.
She is listed in numerous DSU softball "Top 10" records, 155 career games, tied for all-time pitching wins 31, second all-time with a 4.17 ERA, 279 strikeouts, 106 RBIs, third all-time with 436 1/3 innings pitched, 185 hits and 278 total bases, tied for third for most doubles 43, and fourth in career home runs 16 and all-time bats 482.
She is sixth in batting average .384 and registered a career slugging percentage of .577.
Lopez is fourth best all-time in fielding percentage .974 (532 chances, 142 assists) and registered 376 put-outs which is eighth in school history.
She is the daughter of Samuel and Veronica Lopez of Corona, Calif., and is a senior exercise science major.
Blanco and Whitesides were selected to the second team for at-large positions.
Blanco, catcher/designated player/utility player, was 36 of 124 at the plate (.290 batting average). She had five doubles, four home runs and 24 RBIs. She had a slugging percentage of .427 and an on-base percentage of .310.
Blanco recorded a fielding percentage of .953 with 107 total chances, 92 put-outs and 10 assists (five errors).
She is the daughter of Jeronimo Blanco and Dawn Olmstead of Chula Vista, Calif., and is a sophomore biology major.
Whitesides, an outfielder for the Trojans, finished the season with a .315 batting percentage. She was 40 of 127 and recorded an on-base percentage of .360. She had 14 steals.
Whitesides recorded a fielding percentage of .941 with 51 total chances. She had 46 put-outs, two assists and only three errors.
She the daughter of Bill and Lana Whitesides of Layton, Utah, and is a junior exercise major.