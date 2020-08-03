The Madison Maroon VFW 16U baseball team placed second in the State A 16U Tournament over the weekend at Humboldt.
Beresford topped Madison 8-1 in the championship game on Sunday.
Beresford scored three runs in the first inning and never looked back. Madison scored its only run in the seventh frame.
Madison could muster just three hits in the contest. Joe Gors smacked a double and had one RBI. Colby Vostad added a double and Trey Smith singled for Madison.
Beresford had eight hits off three Madison hurlers. Blake Schrodermeier had a home run, two singles and an RBI. Zach Richardson added a triple, two singles and two RBIs.
Riley Kearin tossed 3 1/3 innings for Madison and gave up four runs on three hits as he suffered the loss. He struck out two and walked eight.
Aiden Jensen pitched one inning of relief for Madison and gave up three runs while striking out one and walking four. Smith worked 2 2/3 innings and gave up one run on five hits. He struck out one and walked one.
Alex Winquist worked 6 2/3 innings and picked up the win. He gave up one run on three hits while striking out four and walking two. Matthew Vasser registered the final out for Beresford.
MADISON 12, MILBANK 5
Madison rolled past Milbank 12-5 in a semifinal game on Saturday.
Madison scored twice and Milbank plated one run in the first inning.
After a scoreless second, Madison scored four runs in the third to open up a 6-1 lead. Milbank answered with four runs and trailed 6-5.
Madison outscored Milbank 6-0 for the remainder of the game.
Madison belted out 11 hits in the contest. Smith hit a triple, had three RBIs and scored two runs. Mike Peters had a double and a single and scored twice. Logan Allbee had a double and scored four runs.
Nathan Ricke had a pair of hits, three RBIs and scored two runs. Vostad had two hits and two RBIs. Jensen added a single and two RBIs. Peyton Wolf had one hit and scored twice.
Milbank had just one hit in the game. Isaac Schulte had a double and three RBIs for Milbank.
Ricke tossed 2 2/3 innings and picked up the win. He gave up five runs (two unearned) on one hit while striking out four and walking seven batters. Smith worked 2 1/3 innings in relief and walked one batter. Jensen pitched two innings of relief, struck out two and walked two.
Justus Osborn pitched 3 2/3 innings and gave up nine runs (six unearned) on six hits. He struck out six and walked six and suffered the loss. Michael Kangas tossed 3 1/3 innings and gave up three runs on five hits while striking out three and walking one.
MADISON 4, D. VALLEY 3
Madison jumped out to a 3-1 lead against Dakota Valley in the opening game of the tournament and earned a 4-3 win. Madison scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh frame.
Madison had four hits off two Dakota Valley hurlers. Vostad had a double, single and two RBIs. Smith had a double. Wolf and Mickale Dohrer each added a single.
Dakota Valley had eight hits off two Madison hurlers. Isaac Bruns had a triple and a single while Jaxon Hennies added two singles for Dakota Valley.
Dohrer worked four innings and gave up two runs on five hits to earn the win. He struck out five and walked two. Wolf tossed three innings and gave up one run on three hits. He walked one batter.
Jake Pruchniak worked 2/3 of an inning and suffered the loss. He gave up three runs on one hit and walked two batters. Bruns tossed 5 1/3 innings and gave up one run on four hits. He struck out five and walked one.
Madison finished the 2020 season with a 15-2 overall record.