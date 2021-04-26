The Madison Bulldogs had the MVPs in both the girls and boys divisions at the Watoma Relays in Watertown on Friday.
Abby Brooks, who had a hand in four-first place finishes for the Bulldogs, was the girls MVP. Brooks won the 200-meter dash in 27.22 seconds, the 100-meter hurdles in 16.73 seconds and the 300-meter hurdles in 50.06 seconds.
She was also on the winning 800-meter relay team that crossed the finish line in 1:52.58. Other members of the team were Isabel Gors, Ella Petterreins and Kylie Krusemark.
Madison had one other individual winner and one other first-place relay team.
Jessie Tappe won the 1600-meter run in 5:36.09.
Gors, Petterreins, Maycee Theede and Krusemark won the 400-meter relay in 54.20 seconds.
Kadin Hanscom had a hand in four-first place finishes and earned the boys MVP award.
He won the 100-meter dash in 11.53 seconds and won the long jump with a leap of 19-feet-7.
Hanscom was also on two winning relay teams. Hanscom, Sutton Bern, Mike Peters and Bruce Galde won the 400-meter relay in 45.96 seconds.
Hanscom, Peters, Nate Ricke and Galde won the 800-meter relay race in 1:36.26.
Madison had three other individuals who picked up wins. Braeden Keller won the 1600-meter run in 2:20.27.
With a leap of 39-05.5, Truman Stoller won the triple jump.
Colby Vostad won the shot put with a toss of 35-9.
Madison will go to Tea for the Tea Invitational on Tuesday. Action will begin at 3:30 p.m.
"The team did an absolutely great job on a chilly day," Madison coach Maxine Unterbrunner said. "We have a big week coming, starting Tuesday with the Tea Invitational, then the Sioux Falls O'Gorman and Howard Wood Relays on Friday and Saturday."