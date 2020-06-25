Madison's American Legion Baseball team blew out Garretson 10-2 on Wednesday at Flynn Field.
Madison got on the board in the first inning when Zach Whitlock singled to drive in one run.
Madison had 13 hits, led by Taylor Hojer and Whitlock with three hits each. Colby Mennis and Aston Nills each had two hits. Brock Minnaert, Braden Eimers and Sam Olson each added one hit.
Nills was the winning pitcher for Madison. He gave up one run on three hits over 3 2/3 innings, while striking out seven and walking one.
Minnaert and Hojer helped to close out the game in relief. Minnaert struck out four batters in two innings.
Madison played errorless ball. Olson had 11 chances in the field, the most on the team.
Garretson's starting pitcher allowed nine runs on 10 hits and walked one in three innings.
Madison will host Colton on Friday at 7 p.m. at Flynn Field. The six seniors will be honored on Senior Night.