The Madison Black (15-year-old) VFW baseball team dropped a doubleheader to West Central on Thursday night at Humboldt. West Central won 3-1 and 2-0.
It was the season-opener for Madison Black.
Lucas Johnson started on the mound for Madison and pitched three innings. He gave up two runs on a single, a pair of walks and a fielding error in the opening inning. He finished the game with six strikeouts and gave up three runs (two unearned) while allowing just two hits.
Madison could muster just one run on four hits. Johnson, Addison Gehrels, Kadyn Gehrels and Sutton Bern each had a hit.
West Central used a walk, a hit batter and three singles to score two runs in the first inning of the second game -- all they needed to gain the win.
Mason Kennington started for Madison in the second game. K. Gehrels pitched 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief for Madison and struck out four.
West Central pitchers combined for a one-hitter. Jared Kennington had the only hit for Madison.
Madison Black will face Madison White on Monday at Baughman-Belatti Park at 7:30 p.m. Madison Black will go to Dell Rapids for a 7 p.m. game on Tuesday.