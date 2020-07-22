Falor stepping down after 40 years as teacher and coach

Nancy Falor is ending a 40-year teaching and coaching career in Lake County. Falor has taught school and coached in Rutland (28 years) and Madison (12 years). 2020 was her final year.
Falor has taught high school and elementary physical education and business class. Her last four years were spent as an alternative school teacher for Madison.
"I was the business teacher when the Rambler Stop in Rutland was built," she said. The Rambler Stop was a convenience store owned and operated by the Rutland School District since 1998. It served as part of the high school business management curriculum. It was sold in 2017.
Her coaching duties in Rutland included girls basketball, volleyball, and boys and girls track and field. Her coaching duties at Madison included junior high volleyball and assistant boys and girls track. She was also the throwing coach in Madison.
"I loved throwing both the shot put and discus, and I wanted to pass this on to the kids," she said. Falor was the 1976 Class A State Champion while a senior at Milbank High School and then threw for Dakota State College in the late 1970s.
"My high school physical education teacher steered me into the profession," Falor said. "My teacher made physical education fun."
Of her time coaching throwers for Madison, she said she believes there was just one year that the Bulldogs didn't take any throwers to the State Meet and only two or three years when they didn't have a place-finisher.
"I have been blessed with great athletes," she said.
The best part of teaching and coaching for Falor?
"Seeing the success on the kids' faces was an enjoyment to me," she said.
"I will miss the excitement on kids' faces when everything comes together for them," she said.
One of the things she won't miss is practicing outside in cold weather.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year, Falor's last season as an assistant coach never happened because the high school track and field season was canceled.
"I felt bad for my athletes, not for myself," she said.
Falor will also miss the other coaches and the friendships she has made throughout her years.
"I have worked with great head and assistant coaches throughout my years," Falor said. "Everyone was very supportive."