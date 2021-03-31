DSU cruises past Dickinson State 3-0 in quarterfinals

The fourth-seeded Dakota State University Trojans cruised past fifth-seeded Dickinson State University in the quarterfinal round of the North Star Athletic Association Tournament at the DSU Fieldhouse on Tuesday.
The Trojans won the match 3-0 (25-21, 25-21 and 25-20) to advance to next week's semifinal match against the top-seed Bellevue Bruins.
DSU jumped out to a quick 8-2 lead in the opening set. Leading 14-9, the Trojans went on a 6-3 run to grab a 20-12 lead.
The Blue Hawks scored six straight points to pull to within two, 20-18. The Blue Hawks could get no closer than one point, 21-20. The Trojans finished the set with a 4-1 run to gain the win.
Trailing 15-12 in the second set, the Trojans went on a 6-1 scoring spurt to grab an 18-16 advantage.
The Blue Hawks made a 3-1 scoring run to deadlock the score at 19-all. DSU had a 6-2 run to close the match with Madalyn Groft and Maddie Polzin hammering down the final two kills in the set.
"We were able to keep our composure when we were trailing in the second set," said DSU coach Amy Veenhof.
DSU used another fast start in the third set for an early 7-2 lead. The Trojans never trailed as they went on to a 25-20 win.
"It was nice to come and get it done in three sets," Veenhof said.
DSU had five players with six or more kills led by Polzin with nine. M. Groft, Riley Grandpre and Abigail Grabowska each had seven kills while Hannah Viet added six.
"We played very aggressive offensively, and it was good to see other players get good swings," Veenhof said.
Polzin recorded two ace serves.
M. Groft posted a double-double for the Trojans with 26 set assists and 12 digs.
Peyton Groft led the Trojans with 15 digs and Tayler Corey added 10.
Grandpre had three blocks (one solo, two assists).
Baylie Dashner led the Blue Hawks with 11 kills.
Karlie Cleveland produced a double-double for the Blue Hawks with 24 set assists and 13 digs. Sarah Dobitz had 15 digs and Chelsie Evans recorded 14.
DSU smashed down 40 kills compared to Dickinson State's 33 kills. The Trojans had a hitting percentage of .183 (16 errors in 131 swings) while the Blue Hawks had a hitting percentage of .101 (21 errors in 119 attempts).
Dickinson State had a hitting percentage of 92.2% from the service line with four aces and five errors in 64 attempts. DSU had a hitting percentage of 90.4% from the service line (four aces with seven in 73 serves).
Both teams had five blocks. The Blue Hawks had 59 digs while the Trojans had 55 digs.
DSU (14-9) will go to Bellevue, Neb., on April 6 for a semifinal match with the Bruins. The match will be held at the Gordon Lozier Center with the first serve at 7 p.m.
"Bellevue is a tough team. They are a much better team this year," Veenhof said. "We will need to play tough defense against them."