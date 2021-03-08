Bulldogs shake off slow start to pick up 64-37 win over Parkston

After a slow start, the Madison Bulldogs rolled to a 64-37 win over the Parkston Trojans on Friday night to advance to the SoDak 16 round.
Behind the scoring of Max Scott, Parkston jumped out to a quick 9-0 lead. Scott had five of the Trojans' nine points.
Madison went on an 8-0 run to cut the lead to one, 9-8, with 3:29 left in the quarter. Logan Allbee scored four of the Bulldogs' eight points.
Madison outscored Parkston 14-6 to close the quarter with a 22-15 lead. Nate Ricke and Carter Bergheim each scored five points for the Bulldogs.
It was all Madison after the first quarter. The Bulldogs outscored Parkston 11-6 in the second period and led 33-21 at halftime.
The Bulldogs outscored Parkston 31-16 in the second half.
Madison made 26 of 55 field goals, 47.3%, and 8 of 12 free throws, 66.7%. The Bulldogs grabbed 41 rebounds and had nine assists.
Ricke came off the bench and tossed in a team-high 22 points for the winners. He also had six rebounds.
Aiden Jensen also came off the bench and scored 12 points for Madison. Bergheim added 10 counters.
Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Connor Hively and Allbee each with eight points and Aspen Dahl and Dillon Bickett each with two.
Allbee dished out four assists while Dahl had three of the Bulldogs' 10 steals.
Parkston made 16 of 49 field goals, 32.7%, and 2 of 6 free throws, 16.7%. The Trojans grabbed 28 rebounds.
Scott finished the game with 24 points and eight rebounds to pace the Trojans. Kaleb Weber added six counters.
Madison (13-8) will go to Kadoka on Tuesday to face the St. Thomas More Cavaliers (18-3). Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. (CT). The winner will advance to the State A Tournament the following weekend in Sioux Falls.