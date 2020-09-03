McDonalds claim Club Championships at The Lakes Golf Course

Ayla and Chase McDonald wrapped up the summer golf season on a high note during the Club Championships at The Lakes Golf Course, Wentworth.
Both of them claimed the Club Championships on Sunday. This was third time 15-year-old Ayla won the women's championship while Chase won the men's championship for his first time.
"I won the championship when I was 13, 14 and 15," said Ayla, a Chester High School sophomore. "Golf is my favorite sport and I have been playing all of my life."
Besides winning the championship for the third time on Sunday, Ayla, also had the shot of the day.
On hole No. 2, 125 yards Ayla used an eight iron to record her first ever hole-in-one. "I was surprised," she said. "I thought it had a chance as it hit the green."
According to her, she tries to get practice each day.
"I like golf as it is more of an individual sport not like team sports," she said. "I have met several interesting people while I have been golfing."
She is hoping the high school golf season will not be called off like the 2019 high school season did.
While his sister was winning her third straight championship, the Chester High School junior Chase McDonald was claiming his first men's Club Championship on Sunday. "I was a little surprised that I won," he said. He had to win his age group first (18U) to qualify for the Club Championship. Then he had to beat other age group winners on Sunday. This was his third time he has played for the Club Championship.
"I have been playing my entire life," Chase said. "My parents introduced golf to me as they always took me to the course when I was younger."
Even though the 2019 high school golf season was canceled, Chase was able to get his golfing in during the summer. "I would golf after work and participated in several tournaments in the summer," he said.
Chase does not get out to the course as much in the fall as he is a member of the Chester Flyers football team. "I don't play as much in the fall," he said.