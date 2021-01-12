The Chester Flyers placed second in the Big East Conference boys basketball tournament on Saturday evening. Sioux Valley stopped the Flyers 72-48 in the championship game.
Sioux Valley held a 13-12 lead after one period. The Cossacks were able to break open the game in the second quarter, outscoring the Flyers 23-14, for a 36-26 halftime advantage.
Sioux Valley never looked back for the rest of the game.
Chester made 20 of 41 field goals, 48.8%, and 5 of 7 free throws, 71.4%. The Flyers pulled down 18 rebounds.
Jovi Wolf led a trio of Flyers who hit double digits. He scored 14 points, Brock Wages added 12 and Stratton Eppard chipped in with 10. Wages also had five of the Flyers' 12 assists. Ryan Benson pulled down six rebounds.
Sioux Valley made 27 of 55 field goals, 49.1%, and all four free throw attempts. The Cossacks grabbed 23 rebounds.
Parker Puetz tossed in a game-high 23 points for the Cossacks. Kelton Vincent had a double-double for the winners with 13 points and 10 assists.
Hayden Ruesink also had a double-double for Sioux Valley with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Oliver Vincent chipped in with 11 counters.
Chester 53, MCM 50
Chester outscored the McCook Central Montrose Fighting Cougars 13-5 in the final eight minutes and gained a 53-50 semifinal win on Friday night at Chester.
Chester held a 32-27 halftime lead. The Fighting Cougars outscored Chester 18-8 in the third quarter and held a 45-40 lead heading into the final period.
Chester made 13 of 19 free throws, 72%. The Flyers pulled down 30 rebounds and dished out 11 assists.
Olivier poured in a game-high 22 points and had two steals to pace the Flyers. Eppard added 16 counters.
Benson dished out 10 assists and had two steals. Jovi Wolf grabbed seven rebounds and had two steals.
McCook Central/Montrose made 10 of 14 free throws, 71%. The Fighting Cougars pulled down 16 rebounds and had nine assists.
Boston Katzer tossed in 15 points for McCook Central/Montrose while Kolt Koepsell added 10 counters.
Kyle DeBoer grabbed 10 rebounds.
Chester (4-6) will host Baltic in a doubleheader on Thursday with action starting at 5 p.m.