The Oldham-Ramona-Rutland Lady Raiders held the Freeman Academy/Marion Bearcats scoreless in the first quarter and raced to a 54-24 non-conference win at Rutland on Tuesday night.
O-R-R held a 10-0 lead after the first period and enjoyed a 25-7 halftime advantage.
"I'm very excited by how we played together as a team and kept our intensity from the start of the game to the final buzzer," said O-R-R Coach Danny Frisby-Griffin. "This was a fun game for us, seeing the results of our hard work over the Christmas break."
O-R-R made 22 of 66 field goals, 33.3%, and connected on 3 of 8 free throws, 37.5%. The Lady Raiders had 50 rebounds.
Alivia Bickett poured in 23 points to pace the winners. Julia Trygstad added 17 counters, nine rebounds, four assists, seven steals and three blocks.
"Julia and Alivia had standout games for us," Frisby-Griffin said.
Alivia Spilde grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds for the Lady Raiders.
Freeman Academy/Marion made 8 of 51 field goals, 15.7%, and 8 of 20 free throws, 40%. The Bearcats pulled down 40 rebounds.
Jade Koerner had a double-double for the Bearcats with 15 points and 13 rebounds. She also had five steals.
O-R-R (1-4) will go to Colman on Thursday for a Dakota Valley Conference game with the Hawks. Action will begin at 6:15 p.m.